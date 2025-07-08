Pavé The Way® Jewelry Launches at Anthropologie

The Perfect Match Necklace is available in Sterling Silver and Gold Plated Shop the Lock and Key Necklace and Lock In Your Superpower Earrings available in sterling silver and 18k vermeil. The Circle of Friends Necklace is available in Sterling Silver and 18k vermeil.

Pavé The Way® Jewelry launches on Anthropologie.com with ethically made, charity-driven pieces from its Empowerment Tools, Tool Bits, and My BFFs Collections.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pavé The Way® Jewelry announced today that Anthropologie.com has included a capsule collection by Joan Hornig featuring pieces from The Empowerment Tools Collection, The Tool Bits Collection, and the My BFFs Collection now available for purchase on Anthropologie.com.The Pavé the WayJewelry selection currently available on Anthropologie.com consists of necklaces and earrings featuring diamond pavé tools including a pavé diamond wrench, a pavé diamond lock and key, a pavé diamond nut and bolt, a pair of pavé diamond matches and pavé diamond lock and key stud earrings. Also in the Anthropologie selection is the Circle of Friends necklace from the new My BFFs collection which consists of diamond shaped rock crystals set in sterling silver and 18k vermeil -- while diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, it is her circle of friends that are her strong foundation. All necklaces have the brand’s unique length adjusting feature and signature Pavé The Waylifesaver clasps/tokens.The unique messaging that is signature to the Pavé the WayJewelry brand inspires confidence and actions that change the world. For 25 years, Pavé The WayJewelry has been a social enterprise business that has donated 100% of profit on each sale to the charity of the purchaser’s choice. To date, donations have totaled millions of dollars spread among more than 1,000 non-profits worldwide. Pavé the WayJewelry takes conscious consumerism to a new level by connecting changemakers to a broader story-telling platform with collections meant to inspire conversations of consequence while still celebrating their individual styles, passions, and advocacy. Pavé The WayJewelry is made of 100% recycled sterling silver, 18K gold, and ethically sourced diamonds. All packaging is sustainable with the pouches made from recycled muslin scraps.“Anthropologie is a global lifestyle brand known for impeccable curation and unique artful aesthetic. Anthropologie's clientele is known to be drawn to creativity and inspirational offerings, which is the perfect fit for Pavé the WayJewelry,” said Joan Hornig, the founder, owner and designer of Pavé the WayJewelry. “Moreover, Anthropologie appeals to all ages, which aligns beautifully with the jewelry line. Since 100% of the Pavé the WayJewelry profit is donated to the charity of the purchaser’s choosing, we can now reach more people around the world who believe that jewelry choices can make a difference in the lives of others as well as a personal statement of taste."The capsule collection Pavé the Waycan be seen at https://www.anthropologie.com/brands/pave-the-way For press or wholesale in and to see the full collections, contact Lexi Pappas at lexi@pavethewayjewelry.com and go to ptwjewelry.com.

