Shop Pavé The Way® Jewelry's "Stay Balanced" Necklace The "Stay Balanced" Necklace is available in Sterling Silver and Gold Plated

Pavé The Way® debuts the “Stay Balanced” Necklace—symbolizing strength, sparking change, and donating 100% of profits to the buyer’s chosen charity.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pavé The Way® Jewelry by Joan Hornig announces its newest addition to the Empowerment Tools Collection, the “ Stay Balanced” Necklace , a 3-legged pavé diamond stool.The Empowerment Tools Collection consists of necklaces and earrings featuring diamond pavé tools such as hammers, saws, power drills, wrenches and screws. Each piece is presented with fun and unique messaging meant to inspire confidence and actions that change the world. Worn individually or layered, the jewelry is meant to spark conversation about important causes the wearer is passionate about.Each Pavé The Waypiece is crafted from 100% recycled sterling silver and 18k gold plating and ethically sourced diamonds.The "Stay Balanced" Necklace retails for $365.“The inspiration for this piece has important implications for all of us,” said Hornig. “For centuries, the three-legged stool has been symbolic of stability and applied to government, business, religion, and many other areas. The three legs of the stool remain steady and strong regardless at all times. With so many challenges facing us, the simplicity of the design belies the complex message.”Pavé The WayJewelry donates 100% of profit on each sale to the charity of the purchaser’s choice. Since its founding 25 years ago, donations have totaled millions of dollars spread among more than 1,000 non-profits worldwide. Pavé The Waytakes conscious consumerism to a new level by connecting changemakers to a broader storytelling platform with collections meant to inspire conversations of consequence while still celebrating their individual styles, passions, and advocacy.

