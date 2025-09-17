Riverstone Logistics relocating headquarters and establishing first South Carolina operation in York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Riverstone Logistics, a supply chain and logistics company, today announced it is relocating its headquarters and establishing its first South Carolina operation in York County. The company’s $16.4 million investment will create 159 new jobs.

Founded in 2017, Riverstone Logistics specializes in final-mile delivery, freight brokerage and tailored logistics solutions. The company’s services focus primarily on consumer electronics, building materials, appliance installations and more.

Riverstone Logistics is relocating its corporate headquarters from Charlotte to 220 West White St. in Rock Hill.

Operations are expected to be online in July 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Riverstone Logistics team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $600,000 Set-Aside grant to York County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“Rock Hill offers the perfect home for our next chapter. This move not only strengthens our business, but also deepens our commitment to love, serve and improve in the community we’re joining. We’re excited to invest in Rock Hill and partner with a city that shares our vision for growth, innovation and opportunity.” -Riverstone Logistics CEO Charlie Workmon

“We are proud to welcome Riverstone Logistics to South Carolina. The company’s decision to invest in York County will bring new opportunity, strengthen our communities and create 159 jobs. We look forward to building a long-standing partnership with Riverstone Logistics in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Riverstone Logistics’ relocation to York County reinforces South Carolina’s position as an ideal location for corporate headquarters. This impressive $16.4 million investment will greatly benefit the region, and we are excited to support Riverstone Logistics as it launches its South Carolina legacy.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are proud to welcome Riverstone Logistics to York County. Their decision to relocate their headquarters here speaks to the strength of our community, our workforce, and the county’s history of supporting business investment. This project will attract and retain value-added jobs, creating opportunities that benefit residents and strengthen our local economy.” -York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox

I’m happy to welcome RLX to Rock Hill and specifically to The Thread. RLX’s choice to relocate, bringing high-wage jobs to our area, reflects the strength of our workforce, providing further opportunities for talent to work where they live. -Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys

FIVE FAST FACTS