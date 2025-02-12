Accelovant Announces Hybrid Tier-1 Japanese Partnership with Suzuden Corporation

Strategic collaboration pairs Accelovant's cutting-edge fiber-optic sensing solutions with Suzuden's Tier-1 Japanese market presence

NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Accelovant , an innovative developer of fiber-optic sensing solutions for semiconductor, industrial, IoT, manufacturing, Power, and data center markets, announced that it has completed an agreement with Suzuden Corporation (TKO: Suzuden Corp) for Tier-1-like sales and support to its Japanese customers. Following on Accelovant’s “obsession for customer service”, the new agreement will add significant resources for Accelovant’s Japanese customers.Suzuden's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction is world-class in Japan, especially in the semiconductor equipment industry. With revenues over JPY 45 billion ($170 million), over 300 employees, comprehensive coverage across key technology hubs in Iwate, Miyagi, Yamanashi, and Kumamoto, Suzuden provides localized operations and logistics ranging from local sales to engineering. The new arrangement includes four operations teams, two quality teams, and two logistics teams across Japan to bear in support of Accelovant's expansion."This groundbreaking partnership with the esteemed Suzuden Corporation will revolutionize customer support for our Japanese clientele," said Michael Goldstein, Chairman & Chief Executive officer of Accelovant. “The alliance leverages Suzuden's distinguished position in Japan's semiconductor equipment industry and its comprehensive capabilities spanning sales, logistics, and manufacturing” said Takefumi Takaya, Chief Operating Officer at Suzuden, “we see this as an important step to accelerate the adoption of Accelovant's innovative technologies throughout the Japanese market”.Accelovant’s innovation has received international recognition by both customers and industry experts. Frost & Sullivan recognized Accelovant with the 2023 New Product Innovation Award for setting new standards in RF/EM-immune fiber-optic temperature measurement in semiconductor wafer fabrication.To learn more about fiber-optic sensing solutions from Accelovant, please visit www.accelovant.com About Accelovant:Headquartered in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Accelovant a leader in the technology, design and manufacture of fiber-optic sensing solutions for semiconductor, industrial, IoT, medical, and data center markets. With a vertically integrated approach that combines materials science mastery with deep domain expertise, Accelovant delivers measurement solutions that increase yields, decrease costs, and provides exceptional domain and product support. Details are available at www.accelovant.com About Suzuden:Suzuden Corporation (TYO:7480), founded in 1948, is a leading Japanese Tier-1 distributor driving innovation in semiconductor process equipment, electrical and electronic components. Headquartered in Tokyo, Suzuden specializes in fiber optic sensors, factory automation equipment, RFID, optical devices, and industrial computers. www.suzuden.co.jp

