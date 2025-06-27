Accelovant's Kristonium™ Fiber Optic Sensors Achieve Unprecedented Reliability in Extreme Environments
Field data demonstrating long stability to 450°C, transforming temperature monitoring for semiconductor manufacturing and critical power
The Extreme-Temperature Barrier Shattered
Fiber optic sensors are indispensable for their immunity to electromagnetic interference, high-voltage, and RF conditions. Legacy sensors can degrade rapidly above 300°C, suffering irreversible accuracy loss. Kristonium™, Accelovant’s patented sensor systems eliminate these failures, enabling unmatched service life in semiconductor processes, and higher uptime in critical power hotspot applications such as switch gear and AI data centers.
Industry Validation
"Kristonium isn’t incremental—it’s foundational," stated Ondrej Mecl, Accelovant Chief Solutions Officer. "Where legacy sensors drift catastrophically at 450°C, our sensors drift less than 0.05°C. This eliminates the need for calibration, reduces downtime and service intervals, and reduces life cycle cost of Accelovant sensors.”
Independent verification underscores performance leadership
Accelerating adoption by top-tier semiconductor equipment manufacturers is now validated through rigorous comparative testing, with client data confirming Accelovant sensors deliver unmatched thermal stability at extreme temperatures—both in absolute performance and against competing solutions.
Accelovant’s innovation has received international recognition by both customers and industry experts. Frost & Sullivan recognized Accelovant with the 2023 New Product Innovation Award for setting new standards in RF/EM-immune fiber-optic temperature measurement in semiconductor wafer fabrication.
About Accelovant:
Headquartered in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Accelovant a leader in the technology, design and manufacture of fiber-optic sensing solutions for semiconductor, industrial, IoT, medical, and data center markets. With a vertically integrated approach that combines materials science mastery with deep domain expertise, Accelovant delivers measurement solutions that increase yields, decrease costs, and provides exceptional domain and product support. Details are available at www.accelovant.com.
Solutions
ACCELOVANT TECHNOLOGIES CORP
+1 855-736-7678
solutions@accelovant.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.