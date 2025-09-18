International Thriller Release from Headline Books

~Award-winning Author A Marc Ross' 'Attacking the Dragon' is Out Now~

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Espionage, political intrigue, and nonstop conspiracies cross continents in 'Attacking the Dragon' , the latest thriller from International award-winning author A. Marc Ross , published by Headline Books , 2024 Independent Publisher of the Year.An unknown group is orchestrating terrorist attacks aimed at undermining the Chinese Communist Party and its global ambitions. When American businessman Wes Robertson is injured in one of the strikes, he is thrust into a dangerous hunt for the perpetrators—joined by Maria Braga, the U.S. Ambassador to an African nation where another attack claimed innocent lives.As Wes and Maria pursue leads across China and the United States, their partnership turns romantic, even as Chinese officials begin to suspect Wes himself may be involved. Meanwhile, the terrorists will stop at nothing to silence him—permanently.Attacking the Dragon is Ross’s second novel, following The Conscripted Extremist, a 2024 Next Generation Indie Book Award finalist that was spotlighted at the American Library Association (ALA) National Conference in San Diego. His newest release has already garnered recognition as Runner-Up for Best Fiction at the Beach Book Festival and received Honorable Mentions at both the Hollywood and San Francisco Book Festivals.“A. Marc Ross is also a Zoom Into Books author, and his interviews are available on the Zoom Into Books YouTube Channel,” noted Cathy Teets, President of Headline Books. Ross was a featured author at the 2025 ALA National Conference in Philadelphia.A corporate lawyer turned novelist, Ross has written extensively in his field, appeared on U.S. and Chinese television, and lectured at major conferences. A Stanford Law School graduate and former Law Review editor, he now lives in New York City with his wife.Attacking the Dragon is available at bookstores nationwide, online retailers, and at www.HeadlineBooks.com

