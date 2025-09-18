YOONIQUE LIGHTS UP THE HOLIDAYS WITH IRRESISTIBLE PLUSH TOY COLLECTIBLES

Now serving: the Pluzzles Foodie Series, a delicious lineup featuring french fries, supreme pizza, cheeseburger, popcorn, frosted cupcake, and ice cream cone! These tasty treats are plush perfection, ready to "dish out" smiles and connect with the rest of Think inside the box and cuddle up with Cutie Cubes! Collect your cube crew and stack, snuggle, and smile your way to maximum fun. Sweeten your day with the irresistibly soft, cuddly Candy Bears, the perfect blend of charm and snuggles, available in an abundance of colors and sizes.

Perfect Holiday Gift Picks for Under $30 Include Pluzzles™, Cutie Cubes™, and Candy Bears™

We set out to design toys that stand out on the shelf and in the home — plush that’s both gift-worthy and memorable.” — Jeanne Yoon, Founder and CEO of Yoonique

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-based toy company Yoonique LLC ( www.yooniquetoys.com ) today announced new “yooniquely” designed plush collections that are perfect for gift giving, stocking stuffers, and cozy and cute décor for dorms, offices, and kids’ rooms this holiday season. From collectible connectables and squishy snuggles, to stackable cuteness and comfort companions, these plush lines offer something for every age and price point. This holiday season, no gift guide or wish list is complete without Yoonique’s featured collections: Pluzzles, Cutie Cubes, and Candy Bears:“We set out to design toys that stand out on the shelf and in the home — plush that’s both gift-worthy and memorable,” said Jeanne Yoon, Yoonique’s Founder and CEO. “This season’s lineup gives retailers and families alike fresh, affordable choices that feel unique and special."Pluzzles – The more you collect, the more you connect™Ages 3+, $5 and up. Various sizes up to 16 inches and clip-on styles.Plush animals that connect, each Pluzzles series includes six collectible, connectable characters. A National Parenting Product Award winner for “Best Toy,” each Pluzzles piece has a unique name, super soft and squishy 3D stuffing, corduroy accents, and is finished with pellet beads in the bottom “legs.” Pluzzles combine fun and collecting and are great for kids, “kidults,” or anyone who loves cute décor. Each hangtag is a puzzle piece that connects to form a larger puzzle.Cutie Cubes – Named a 2025 Toy Insider Top Holiday ToyAges 3+, $5 and up. Various sizes up to 10 inches and clip-on styles.A National Parenting Product Award winner for “Best Toy,” Cutie Cubes add a whole new dimension to your playtime. Collect your crew and stack, snuggle, and smile your way to maximum fun. These all-new plush pals have all the right angles and are ready to bring joy to every adventure, offering stackable bliss that you won’t want to put down. With adorable faces and super-soft fabric, they’re perfect for playtime adventures, snuggling during storytime, and plenty of cozy cuddling.Candy BearsAges 3+, $5 and up. Various sizes up to 20 inches and clip-on styles.Soft, cuddly bears in vibrant and metallic colors offer a snuggly blend of charm and coziness. Ideal for gift giving, Candy Bears are available in a wide range of styles and color preferences. The “Instagrammable” bears in multiple sizes and finishes, including sparkly options, appeal especially to younger kids and fans of colorful plushies.RetailersMajor North American retail partners carrying Yoonique products include Albertson’s, Cracker Barrel, H-E-B, Boscov’s, WinCo Foods, Five Below, Pilot, Love’s, Hallmark, Flying J’s, Toys“R”Us (Canada), Gelson’s, Jons Marketplace, FYE, as well as amusement and theme parks and crane machines around the country.For more information about Yoonique Toys or for retail inquiries, visit yooniquetoys.com and follow @yooniquetoys on Instagram and Facebook Note to media: High‑resolution product photos, samples, interviews with the company founder are available by request.About Yoonique LLCFounded in March 2024 by toy industry executive Jeanne Yoon, Yoonique LLC is positioned to become the next major player in the plush toy and gift business. With its executive team having more than 100 years of experience in the plush industry, Yoonique’s customer-first approach focuses on efficiency, high-quality standards, workmanship and providing customers with the greatest and most “yoonique” plush toys in the marketplace. Yoonique will serve the needs of retailers across mass, toy/gift/specialty, party stores, supermarkets, drug stores and amusement/crane. Offices and design facilities are located in Los Angeles with production facilities in Jining, Shandong Province, China. www.yooniquetoys.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.