Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows New Promise for Traumatic Brain Injury Patients

RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics, in Partnership with the 100 Club, Brings Cutting-Edge Care to Arizona’s Firefighters, Law Enforcement Officers, and the Community

Working with the 100 Club allows us to make hyperbaric oxygen therapy more accessible to firefighters and law enforcement officers who deserve the highest level of care.” — Alexander Borsand, MD, ABLM, FMHC

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) is rapidly gaining recognition as a breakthrough treatment option for patients suffering from traumatic brain injuries (TBI), offering new hope where traditional medicine has often fallen short. Published studies continue to demonstrate HBOT’s potential to improve brain function, reduce inflammation, and promote healing in TBI patients. Now, RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics, Arizona’s leading HBOT provider, is bringing these benefits to the Southwest with a reputation built on safety, expertise, and exceptional outcomes.

As part of its mission to serve the community, RX-O2 has partnered with the 100 Club of Arizona, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting firefighters and law enforcement officers. Through this collaboration, RX-O2 helps provide HBOT treatments for first responders who have experienced brain injuries, PTSD, or other health challenges related to the line of duty.

“At RX-O2, we believe in giving back to those who put their lives on the line for our communities,” said Alexander Borsand, MD, ABLM, FMHC, owner of RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics. “Working with the 100 Club allows us to make hyperbaric oxygen therapy more accessible to firefighters and law enforcement officers who deserve the highest level of care.”

Dr. Borsand is a certified trainer for the International Board of Undersea Medicine (IBUM) and serves on the faculty of the International Hyperbaric Association (IHA), positioning RX-O2 as a recognized leader in both clinical treatment and professional hyperbaric education.

Leading the RX-O2 medical team is Dr. Marvin Borsand, DO, FACOS, FACCS, FMHC, Medical Director of RX-O2. With decades of surgical and integrative medicine experience, Dr. Marvin Borsand ensures that every patient receives the safest, most effective HBOT protocols available. Under his guidance, the clinic adheres to the highest safety standards, including the use of FDA-cleared hard-shell hyperbaric chambers and strict compliance with ASME/PVHO and NFPA 99 guidelines.

Why HBOT Matters for Traumatic Brain Injury

Traumatic brain injury affects nearly 2.5 million Americans each year, often leaving patients with long-lasting cognitive, physical, and emotional challenges.

Recent clinical studies have shown that HBOT can:

- Improve memory, attention, and executive function

- Reduce brain swelling and inflammation

- Stimulate stem cell mobilization and tissue repair

- Enhance quality of life for both veterans, first responders, and civilian patients

These promising results are driving demand for HBOT, particularly among athletes, veterans, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and accident survivors seeking innovative recovery options.

RX-O2: Arizona’s Premier Hyperbaric Clinics

With locations in Scottsdale (celebrating its 2-year anniversary) and Glendale (serving the community for nearly 20 years), RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics have become the trusted destination for advanced HBOT in the Southwest. Patients choose RX-O2 not only for its state-of-the-art chambers and protocols, but also for its compassionate team dedicated to guiding each patient through their healing journey.

About RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics

RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics are Arizona’s largest and most experienced HBOT providers, offering FDA-cleared hyperbaric oxygen therapy for both on-label and research-supported conditions. Founded by Alexander Borsand, MD, and medically directed by Dr. Marvin Borsand, DO, RX-O2 combines nearly two decades of clinical excellence with international recognition in hyperbaric safety and education.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.rx-o2.com

or call (623)400-7649

Media Contact:

Hannah

RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics

Phone: (623)400-7649

Email: Hannah@RX-O2.com

