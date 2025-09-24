Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Offers Hope for Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis Patients

FDA Approved Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Chamber FDA Cleared Multiplace Hyperbaric Chambers at RX-O2

RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics Leads the Southwest in Safe and Effective HBOT Treatments

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Crohn’s and Colitis Awareness Month approaches, new light is being shed on the role of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) in supporting patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Published studies demonstrate HBOT’s ability to reduce inflammation, promote mucosal healing, and improve quality of life for patients who often struggle with limited treatment options.

Leading this effort in the Southwest is RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics, Arizona’s premier HBOT provider. Owned by Alexander Borsand, MD, ABLM, FMHC, a certified trainer for the International Board of Undersea Medicine (IBUM) and faculty member for the International Hyperbaric Association (IHA), RX-O2 brings international recognition, safety, and expertise to patients seeking innovative therapies.

“Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has shown promising results in helping patients with Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis by reducing inflammation, stimulating tissue repair, and improving overall gut health,” said Dr. Alexander Borsand. “As we highlight Crohn’s and Colitis Month, we want patients to know that there are safe, science-backed options available right here in Arizona.”

The RX-O2 medical team is led by Dr. Marvin Borsand, DO, FACOS, FACCS, FMHC, a seasoned physician who ensures the clinic follows the highest standards of patient care and safety. Under his leadership, RX-O2 utilizes FDA-cleared hard-shell hyperbaric chambers with protocols built on evidence-based medicine and strict compliance with ASME/PVHO and NFPA 99 guidelines.

HBOT and Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Research has shown that HBOT can:

- Reduce inflammation in the gut lining

- Promote angiogenesis and tissue repair

- Support remission in refractory Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis cases

- Enhance overall patient well-being and resilience

With millions of Americans affected by IBD, RX-O2 is shining a spotlight on the importance of exploring new therapies that can complement existing treatments.

RX-O2: Arizona’s Premier Hyperbaric Clinics

With clinics in Scottsdale (recently celebrating its first anniversary) and Glendale (serving the community for nearly two decades), RX-O2 is widely regarded as the leading provider of hyperbaric oxygen therapy in the Southwest. Beyond clinical excellence, RX-O2 is a recognized leader in hyperbaric medicine education and training, helping shape the next generation of safe HBOT providers nationwide.

About RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics

RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics provide FDA-cleared hyperbaric oxygen therapy for approved and research-supported conditions, offering advanced protocols for safety and results. Founded by Alexander Borsand, MD, and medically directed by Dr. Marvin Borsand, DO, RX-O2 has earned a reputation as the premier hyperbaric provider in Arizona, combining decades of experience with cutting-edge innovation.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.rx-o2.com

or call (623)400-7496.

