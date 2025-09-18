HBOT for the Southwest: Why RX-O2 Clinics Are Leading the Way in Advanced Oxygen Therapy

RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics This image shows what our Scottsdale location treatment room looks like Inside RX-O2’s Glendale clinic, where a row of advanced hard-shell hyperbaric oxygen chambers provide patients with safe and effective HBOT treatments.

Celebrating two decades of hyperbaric excellence in Glendale and two years of healing innovation in Scottsdale, advancing patient care.

Our mission is to deliver the safest, most advanced HBOT in Arizona so our patients experience the best possible outcomes.” — Dr. Marvin Borsand

SCOTTSDALE & GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly two decades of service in Glendale and now celebrating two years in Scottsdale, RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics has solidified its reputation as the premier provider of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) in the Southwest. Known for its unwavering commitment to safety, innovation, and results, RX-O2 is often described by patients as the “Mayo of HBOT in Arizona.”

Owned by Alexander Borsand, MD, ABLM, FMHC, RX-O2 combines clinical expertise with national recognition in hyperbaric medicine. Dr. Borsand is a certified trainer for the International Board of Undersea Medicine (IBUM) and a faculty member of the International Hyperbaric Association (IHA), educating providers nationwide on safe and effective hyperbaric practices.

Leading the medical team is Dr. Marvin Borsand, DO, FACOS, FACCS, FMHC, Medical Director of RX-O2, who ensures every patient receives the safest and most effective HBOT protocols available. RX-O2 operates using FDA-cleared, hard-shell hyperbaric chambers with full compliance to ASME/PVHO and NFPA 99 standards, setting the gold standard for hyperbaric treatment in Arizona.

HBOT: Backed by Science, Trusted by Patients

Numerous published studies highlight the benefits of HBOT in:

- Enhancing recovery from traumatic brain injuries and stroke

- Supporting healing in Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis

- Reducing inflammation and chronic pain

- Stimulating stem cell release and tissue regeneration

- Promoting longevity and anti-aging through improved cellular health

“Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is more than a treatment, it’s the future of regenerative and integrative medicine,” said Dr. Borsand. “Our mission is to deliver the safest, most advanced HBOT in Arizona so our patients experience the best possible outcomes.”

RX-O2: A Legacy of Safety and Innovation

- Glendale Clinic: Serving patients for nearly 20 years with a proven record of results.

- Scottsdale Clinic: Proudly celebrating 2 years of care and innovation, offering advanced HBOT and wellness therapies.

National Leadership: RX-O2’s medical team trains providers across the country, shaping the future of hyperbaric medicine.

This year, Dr. Borsand is also a featured speaker at the annual International Hyperbaric Association Conference in Pensacola, FL where he will share clinical insights and the latest research on hyperbaric oxygen therapy with providers from around the world, further underscoring RX-O2’s role as both a regional leader and a global voice in advancing hyperbaric medicine.

About RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics

RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics are Arizona’s largest and most experienced HBOT providers, offering FDA-cleared hyperbaric oxygen therapy for both approved and research-supported conditions. Founded by Alexander Lightstone Borsand, MD, and medically directed by Dr. Marvin Borsand, DO, RX-O2 combines decades of clinical excellence with national recognition in hyperbaric safety and education.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.rx-o2.com

or call (623)400-7496.

Media Contact:

Hannah

RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics

Phone: (623)400-7496

Email: Hannah@RX-O2.com

