Arete and Infinnium Partner to Provide Purpose-Built Data Breach Review Solutions

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arete, a global leader in incident response and cyber risk management, and Infinnium, an innovator in AI-driven data solutions, today announced a strategic partnership that redefines how organizations respond to data breach events.Developed in conjunction with Arete, this collaboration integrates Infinnium’s BreachProfiler™ with Arete’s industry-leading data mining and document review services, creating the most comprehensive and defensible data mining and document review solution available to corporations, law firms, and cyber insurers.“Arete is trusted on the front lines of the most complex cyber events, guiding clients through every stage of investigation, remediation, and recovery,” said Joe Mann, Founder and CEO of Arete. “By integrating BreachProfiler with our deep expertise in data mining and document review, digital forensics and incident response, and regulatory compliance, we are extending our leadership and delivering a breach response process that is faster, more accurate and defensible.”Elie Francis, CEO at Infinnium added: “BreachProfiler’s AI-powered automation, combined with Arete’s expert-led data analysis and review services, delivers not only cost efficiency but also the transparency and reliability that eDiscovery-based breach workflows fail to deliver. This is a game-changer for the market.”Key Benefits of the Joint Offering:• Rapid, Coordinated Response: Arete’s elite team delivers immediate, expert-driven incident response for even the most complex breaches.• Speed & Accuracy: AI-driven automation combined with human-in-the-loop precision to meet your notification deadlines.• End-to-End Coverage: From data ingestion and PII/PHI identification to notification list generation reliably and without cost overruns.• Regulatory Compliance: Defensible, regulator-ready results that reduce legal exposure and downstream costs.• Seamless Collaboration: Purpose-built for breach counsel, incident response, and forensics teams.About AreteAt Arete, we envision a world without cyber extortion, where people, businesses, and governments can thrive. We are taking all that we know from over 13,000 engagements to inform our solutions and strengthen powerful tools to better prevent, detect, and respond to the cyber extortion threats of tomorrow. Our elite team of experts provides unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber threat lifecycle, from incident response and restoration to advisory and managed security services. To learn more about our solutions, visit www.areteir.com About InfinniumInfinnium is a pioneer in Data Protection and Information Governance, offering advanced solutions for Breach Response, eDiscovery, DSAR management, Data Investigation workflows, and more. Infinnium's integrated platform empowers organizations to navigate complex data environments with speed, accuracy, and confidence to get the answers they need.Press Contacts:Annemarie CyboronDirector of Marketingmarketing@areteir.com

