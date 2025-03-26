Infinnium Launches BECProfiler™: A Cutting-Edge Solution to Automate Business Email Compromise Investigations

Business Email Compromise Investigations are time consuming, manual, and costly. BECProfiler™ reduces the time to minutes and lowers cost.

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinnium, a leader in AI-driven data privacy and governance technology, is proud to announce the launch of BECProfiler™, an advanced forensic and investigative tool designed to simplify Business Email Compromise (BEC) attack analysis. With the rising prevalence of email fraud schemes targeting businesses worldwide, BECProfiler™ offers organizations an automated, intelligence-driven solution to detect, analyze, and mitigate sophisticated email-based financial fraud.Transforming BEC Investigations with AutomationBEC scams have become one of the most financially damaging cyber threats, with attackers exploiting compromised email accounts to manipulate financial transactions. BECProfiler™ leverages advanced automation, artificial intelligence, and graphical visualization to provide security analysts with a comprehensive view of email-based attacks, reducing investigation time and improving response accuracy.Key Features of BECProfiler™:• Automated Data Collection – Securely retrieves email metadata, mailbox configurations, audit logs, and Azure AD sign-in events to build a complete forensic timeline.• Threat Actor Mapping – Visualizes relationships between attackers, compromised accounts, and external entities to track communication flows and exposure risks.• Real-Time Alerts & Absence Notifications – Detects anomalies in mailbox rules, email forwarding, and login activity, providing instant alerts for suspicious behaviors.• Advanced Domain & IP Analysis – Integrates WHOIS lookups, IP reputation scoring, and geolocation tracking to help identify malicious actors and potential attack sources.• Interactive Dashboards & Reports – Presents findings through dynamic visualizations, including communication graphs, timeline analysis, and flagged indicators for swift decision-making.• Seamless Microsoft 365 Integration – Utilizes the Microsoft Graph API to ensure secure access to organizational email environments without disrupting operations.Reducing Analysis Time from Days to Minutes“BEC attacks continue to be a top concern for enterprises worldwide, costing organizations billions in financial losses annually,” said Doug Kaminski, Chief Revenue Officer at Infinnium. “With BECProfiler™, we’re redefining the speed and efficiency of cybersecurity investigations. Security teams can now move from manual analysis to automated intelligence, dramatically reducing response times and enhancing organizational resilience.”By automating BEC investigations, BECProfiler™ enables security teams to:• Reduce manual effort and streamline forensic workflows.• Minimize false positives through precise anomaly detection.• Accelerate response times with comprehensive, real-time threat intelligence.• Ensure compliance with security policies and audit requirements.BECProfiler™ is available now for enterprises, DFIR teams, and managed security service providers as part of Infinnium’s 4iGInformation Governance platform. Organizations looking to take control of their data privacy, BEC, breach response, and DSAR processes can learn more at www.infinnium.com or contact Infinnium for a demonstration at: hello@infinnium.comAbout InfinniumInfinnium is a pioneer in Information Governance and Data Protection, offering advanced solutions for Breach Response, eDiscovery, DSAR management, Data Investigation workflows, and more. Infinnium's integrated platform empowers organizations to navigate complex data environments with speed, accuracy, and confidence to get the answers they need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.