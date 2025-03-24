Legal Tech Veteran and Innovator Elie Francis Joins the Infinnium Leadership Team

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinnium, a leader in cutting-edge data governance technology, is thrilled to announce the addition of Elie Francis as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Francis joins Infinnium with 20+ years of experience in the legal technology and services space, most notably as Co-Founder and CTO of Driven, Inc. and subsequently Founder and CEO of One Discovery.Growth Minded, Proven Track RecordOver the past five years, Infinnium has mindfully grown their leadership team to bring their battle-tested and innovative suite of data governance tools to the market. The addition of Elie Francis adds depth and added focus to this growth orientation. In October 2024, the company also announced that Doug Kaminski, another recognized industry leader, joined as Chief Revenue Officer."I’m excited to be working with this world class team to bring our new approach to common data challenges to a broader audience," said Elie Francis. "For too long, the legal ecosystem has been trying to solve Information Governance and Data Privacy problems using legacy eDiscovery tools that require the movement of data. The Infinnium platform solves these and related workflows such as Data Breach Review and eDiscovery with tools that scale quickly and deliver efficiency by factor of 10 without the need to lift and shift data, reducing cost and risk.”Francis further added, “The ambitious and innovative approach Infinnium has taken to solve for complex data management issues has resulted in the most comprehensive and capable multi-faceted data governance platform I have ever seen. I am extremely excited to join such impressive team with an even more impressive and capable software platform.”Trusted by Legal, IT, and Privacy Professionals WorldwideThe Infinnium 4iGData Governance platform is used daily by thousands of professionals in corporations along with their outside counsel and service provider partners to quickly get answers to their legal, compliance, and privacy data related questions. It’s designed to handle massive data volumes, with clients processing petabytes of source data annually and even managing over 1 billion records within a single data space. Unlike legacy tools that rely on the data to be copied and moved, Infinnium can connect to and search data at the source, reducing the time to action and ensuring data remains secure.Powered by purpose-built machine learning algorithms and cutting edge Generative AI models, the platform includes a robust set of solutions for Information Governance, eDiscovery, and Data Privacy tasks such as data minimization, data breach review, investigations, and more. Organizations looking to take control of their data governance processes can learn more at www.infinnium.com or contact Infinnium at hello@infinnium.comAbout InfinniumInfinnium is a pioneer in Information Governance and Data Protection, offering advanced solutions for Breach Response, eDiscovery, DSAR management, Data Investigation workflows, and more. Infinnium's integrated platform empowers organizations to navigate complex data environments with speed, accuracy, and confidence to get the answers they need.

