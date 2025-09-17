Prescribed fire operations begin on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest

The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is planning prescribed fire operations Thursday, Sept. 18 on the Teton Basin Ranger District, pending all required approvals. We estimate this work to continue through the weekend as weather conditions allow.

Prescribed fire management objectives are focused on fuels reduction, habitat improvement, aspen regeneration, and improved forest health conditions to help protect local communities, infrastructure, and natural resources from wildfires.

Prescribed fires planned for the area include:

Red Creek Unit 9 : 533 acres, 6 miles west of Victor, Teton Basin Rd.

: 533 acres, 6 miles west of Victor, Teton Basin Rd. Red Creek Unit 5 : 441 acres, 7 miles west of Victor, Teton Basin Rd.

: 441 acres, 7 miles west of Victor, Teton Basin Rd. Red Creek Unit 3: 716 acres, 7 miles west of Victor, Teton Basin Rd.

Watch for warning signs along roads and trails near all prescribed fire areas before and during planned burns. Hazards to the public may include rapidly spreading flames, smoke, falling snags, and rolling rocks.

Residents may experience smoke during the prescribed burns. Go to https://fire.airnow.gov/ to find more detailed information about air quality. When driving, slow down and turn on your headlights when you encounter smoke on the road.

We will evaluate weather conditions in the hours before a burn begins. If conditions warrant, scheduled prescribed fire activities may be canceled. For more information, visit Caribou-Targhee National Forest's website or call the Caribou-Targhee National Forest's regional office at 208-557-5900.