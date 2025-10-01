FALL CHINOOK SALMON UPDATE: harvest of unclipped Chinook resumes Oct. 4

Hi everybody. I have good news to report. After closely reviewing all the available data with the Nez Perce Tribe and other agencies, we have confidence that the number of adult wild fall Chinook Salmon that will pass above Lower Granite Dam will exceed 5,040 fish. If you have read my previous updates (fall chinook and steelhead update 9-24-25), you will know that when the number of adult wild fall Chinook Salmon exceeds this 5,040 fish our allowable take increases from 6% to over 10%.

What this means is that we now know we have enough allowable take to resume a harvest fishery on both adipose-intact and adipose-clipped fish. The current harvest closure to adipose-intact fish lasts through October 3 (this Friday). That means starting on Saturday, October 4, the harvest of both adipose-intact and adipose-clipped fish will be allowed again.

With water temperatures decreasing in the Snake River, fall Chinook Salmon are starting to move upstream. If you like to fish around Heller Bar or in the lower Salmon River, the fish should be showing up there soon.

Good luck fishing!