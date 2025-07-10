ORIGYN Launches ICRC7/ICRC37: A New Era for NFTs on the Internet Computer

NEUCHâTEL, SWITZERLAND, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ORIGYN , the leading Real-World Asset (RWA) protocol on the Internet Computer (ICP), is proud to announce the launch of its open-source implementation of the ICRC7/ICRC37 NFT standard, setting a new benchmark for certified digital ownership on-chain.This release makes NFT creation, ownership, and verification easier, faster, and more secure bridging the gap between real-world assets and blockchain technology.“What if certifying a luxury watch or an original painting was as easy as clicking a link? With ICRC7/ICRC37, we’re not just imagining it, we’re delivering it,” said Karolina Głusek, President of the ORIGYN Foundation. “This is a critical milestone for the Internet Computer ecosystem and the broader Web3 movement.”Why This MattersWhile many NFT solutions today suffer from limitations, high gas fees, central points of failure, or lack of real-world utility, ORIGYN’s ICRC7/ICRC37 implementation introduces a modular, open-source NFT infrastructure designed for real-world use cases:Certified transaction history: Every NFT on ORIGYN carries an immutable, verifiable on-chain history.Tamper-proof ownership: Authenticity is guaranteed through certified responses and advanced access controls.Instant minting and transfer: NFTs can now be distributed via simple QR codes or links: perfect for events, luxury retail, and art.Key FeaturesThe implementation consists of three core components:Core NFT Canister: Full ICRC7/ICRC37 compliance, integrated with ICRC3 for traceable transaction history and certified operations.Storage Canister: Optimized for performance with stable memory, asset caching, and certified file hosting.Tools & Docs: A complete developer starter kit with command-line tools, example collections, and comprehensive documentation.Everything is modular, developers and brands can use just what they need.Real-World ApplicationsThis new standard has been purpose-built for practical use cases:Luxury Brands can issue tamper-proof certificates of authenticity for watches, jewelry, or collectibles.Artists & Galleries can mint digital certificates tied to physical works, instantly, securely, and permanently.Events & Festivals can issue NFT tickets that double as digital passes or exclusive access tokens.Open to AllThe implementation is fully open-source and community-driven. Developers are encouraged to fork, test, contribute, or build on top of the foundation ORIGYN has created.🔗 Start Building: github.com/ORIGYN-SA/nft🧠 Join the Discussion: DFINITY Forum PostAbout ORIGYNORIGYN is the most advanced RWA protocol dedicated to certifying the world’s most valuable assets: luxury watches, fine art, gold, and more through tamper-proof, NFT-based digital certificates on the Internet Computer. Governed by a decentralized community, ORIGYN bridges the physical and digital worlds with trust, transparency, and security at its core.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:📩 tom@origyn.ch🌐 origyn.com

