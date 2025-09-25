Quasi Robotics Launches C2 Remote - A Powerful New Mobile App for Model C2 Control

C2 Remote App Model C2 - AMR Lineup, version 3

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quasi Robotics, a leader in autonomous mobile robotics, today announced the release of C2 Remote, a completely redesigned mobile application that gives users unprecedented control and visibility over their Model C2 Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs).The new app introduces enhanced usability, connectivity, and deeper integration with Q.AI v3 and Cloud Connect v3, making C2 operations easier and more efficient than ever.Key Features of C2 Remote:• Completely New App - redesigned from the ground up with a modern, intuitive interface.• Offline Capabilities - no Internet connection required; local Wi-Fi is sufficient for full functionality.• Area Map View - visualize your workspace directly within the app.• Cloud Connect Integration - view available routes and launch a Model C2 onto a selected route.• Enhanced Feedback - improved navigation insights with real-time waypoint arrival estimates.• Q.AI v3 & Cloud Connect v3 Support - fully compatible with Quasi’s latest platform release.• Tablet-Friendly - optimized for larger screens with full tablet support.“With C2 Remote, we’re making it easier than ever to interact with our robots,” said Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi Robotics. “From real-time mapping to enhanced connectivity, this app empowers our customers with simple, powerful tools to manage their C2 fleets in any environment.”AvailabilityThe C2 Remote app is available now for mobile phones and tablets. For more information, visit www.quasi.ai About Quasi RoboticsFounded in 2017, Quasi Robotics is a pioneer in autonomous mobile robotics, delivering intelligent, scalable solutions that simplify automation for businesses worldwide. From healthcare and education to manufacturing and logistics, Quasi Robotics continues to redefine how organizations deploy and benefit from mobile autonomy.###

