Quasi Robotics Unveils Model C2 Mini

Model C2 Mini

Quasi Robotics unveils the C2 Mini: a compact AMR with Q.AI v3, precise maneuverability in 2.5ft aisles, 44lb weight, and full performance in tight spaces.

Model C2 Mini is our answer to the growing demand for automation in environments that traditionally couldn’t accommodate larger AMRs.” — Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi Robotics

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quasi Robotics is proud to announce the launch of the Model C2 Mini , a compact and highly maneuverable variant of its flagship Model C2 Autonomous Mobile Robotic (AMR) platform. Designed for environments where space is limited but efficiency is essential, the C2 Mini brings the full power of Quasi's Q.AI software (version 3) into a smaller, sleeker footprint.With a compact 18.50in x 18.50in square design, rear-wheel drive architecture, and a low center of gravity, the Model C2 Mini is engineered for precise, stable operation in narrow aisles as small as 2.5 feet wide. Weighing just 44.1lb (20kg) with battery, it offers easy deployment without sacrificing performance or payload capacity.Key Features:• Space-Efficient Design: Compact square footprint ideal for tight corridors and compact workspaces.• Payload Capacity: Three shelves, each supporting up to 50lb (22.5kg); 150lb (70kg) total recommended maximum payload.• Frame & Shelves: Durable and lightweight aluminum alloy frame and aluminum composite shelves.• Battery Life: Operates for up to 16 hours on a single charge.• Control Interface: Familiar and intuitive 8-inch IPS HD touchscreen with job scheduling, task management, and status updates.• Software: Powered by Q.AI v3, enabling advanced navigation, task coordination, and seamless OTA (over-the-air) updates.• Connectivity: Wi-Fi optional, but not necessary. C2 models work without access to WiFi.• Stability & Handling: Rear-wheel drive and low CG electronics layout ensure excellent handling and operational safety.Priced at just $17,999.00 with free shipping across the continental U.S., the Model C2 Mini is an ideal fit for smaller office environments, hospitals, life-science labs, and any setting that demands reliable automation in constrained spaces.“Model C2 Mini is our answer to the growing demand for automation in environments that traditionally couldn’t accommodate larger AMRs,” said Vlad Lebedev, CEO at Quasi Robotics. “With C2 Mini, we’re making intelligent robotics accessible to more businesses, without compromising on power or flexibility.”For more information or to place an order, visit: https://www.quasi.ai/c2-mini/ About Quasi Robotics:Founded in 2017, Quasi Robotics is a leader in autonomous mobile robotics, delivering smart, scalable solutions that empower businesses to automate with confidence. From office logistics to advanced lab automation and manufacturing, Quasi’s intelligent platforms are redefining the boundaries of modern robotics.For more information , visit: https://www.quasi.ai/ ###

