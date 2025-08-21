Quasi Robotics Unveils 'PartPorter': Purpose-Built Model C2 Variant for Large Material Handling

Model C2 PartPorter

Quasi Robotics launches Model C2 PartPorter: a rugged AMR with 250lb payload, rear-wheel drive, and 4x8ft material slots for industrial use

Manufacturers asked for a cart to handle sheet materials like panels, doors, and slabs—safely carrying oversized loads while keeping reliability and ease of use. PartPorter delivers.” — Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi Robotics

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quasi Robotics , a leader in autonomous mobile robotics, today announced the launch of Model C2 PartPorter , a new hardware variant in the proven C2 product line. Purpose-built for transporting large, flat materials in industrial settings, PartPorter is engineered to support demanding workflows in woodworking, cabinetry, fabrication, and similar applications.Built on Quasi’s proven Model C2 platform, the new PartPorter inherits the company’s intuitive interface, robust autonomous navigation system, and industry-grade reliability, while adding powerful hardware and design upgrades tailored for material-centric environments.“Many of our manufacturing partners asked for a cart optimized for sheet material, something that could safely carry panels, doors, wood slabs, or similar oversized items without compromising the robot’s core reliability or ease of use,” said Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi Robotics. “PartPorter is the direct result of those requests.”Key Features of Model C2 PartPorter:• Rear-Wheel Drive Architecture: Offers greater stability, straight-line performance, and improved maneuverability when handling larger and heavier loads.• Ruggedized Industrial Design: Reinforced steel side handles and a side-mounted touchscreen display, protected from impact during loading/unloading.• Advanced Loading Bay:• Five wide slots designed to hold materials securely• Allows overhanging materials up to 4x8 feet in size, placed vertically• 250 lb total payload capacity• Enhanced Obstacle Detection:• Includes six additional floor-level sensors to detect low-lying obstacles, debris, or straps on the floor• Familiar Touchscreen Interface:• Simple and intuitive touchscreen controls provide easy operation, job scheduling, and status updates without trainingModel C2 PartPorter is fully compatible with Quasi’s Cloud Connect platform, allowing for real-time route optimization, job logging, diagnostics, and multi-map environment support. As with all Quasi robots, it features robust security protocols, OTA update capabilities, and tiered support options for both in-house and third-party maintenance teams.Availability:Model C2 PartPorter is available for order now through Quasi directly or Quasi’s through growing network of distribution partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. Visit https://www.quasi.ai/c2-partporter/ or contact info@quasi.ai for demo scheduling and technical documentation.About Quasi RoboticsQuasi Robotics specializes in advanced autonomous mobile robotics, providing cutting-edge solutions for industrial automation, logistics, and delivery applications. By combining intelligent navigation, robust hardware, and a user-focused design, Quasi Robotics is shaping the future of autonomous mobility.###

Model C2 PartPorter - Purpose-Built for Large Material Handling

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.