Award Winning Filmmaker and Novelist Eric Magun Wins NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off his New York Book Festival win for Best Horror, award-winning filmmaker and author Eric Magun is proud to announce that his debut novel, "Thank God For The Sinners," has been named Distinguished Favorite Thriller of 2025 by the prestigious NYC Big Book Award.Earning multiple accolades in less than a month, Magun’s dark and gripping debut is rapidly gaining momentum and generating major buzz across the publishing industry. Already hailed as a bold new entry in the psychological thriller genre, "Thank God For The Sinners" is proving to be one of the year’s most talked-about releases."It’s an incredible honor to receive this award from such an esteemed organization,” said Eric Magun. “To have my work embraced by both readers and critics is something I deeply value. This recognition marks only the beginning, and I’m excited to see where this journey will lead.”Favorite Thriller of 2025 by the NYC Big Book Award is a highly competitive award judged by a panel of industry experts that include publishers, editors, writers, designers, booksellers, librarians, and professional copywriters, who evaluate entries based on overall excellence. "Thank God For The Sinners" stood out among a record number of entries from around the world, including submissions from major cities like New York, London, Sydney, and Singapore. The competition featured titles from renowned publishers such as Berrett-Koehler, Simon & Schuster, Oxford University Press, and She Writes Press. Notable winners alongside Eric Magun included works by Martin Luther King III, Bettina Schaefer, Nathan Myhrvold, and others, highlighting the high caliber of this year’s honored books.After winning the 2025 New York Book Festival Award for Horror and now earning the title of Favorite Thriller at the 2025 NYC Big Book Awards, "Thank God For The Sinners" has quickly established itself as more than a debut—it’s a defining force in the world of psychological thrillers and gritty horror. With bold storytelling and a voice that is dark, gripping, and profoundly unsettling, Eric Magun is cementing his place as a powerful new author to watch."Thank God For The Sinners" is a psychological thriller that pulls no punches. At its center is Rick Price, a man leading a double life whose world spirals into chaos after a shocking overseas event. Drawing from Magun’s real-life travels through China and Southeast Asia and fueled by his lifelong passion for punk rock, this daring debut delivers raw honesty and relentless intensity. Each chapter is uniquely titled after one of Magun’s favorite punk anthems and paired with a companion playlist, creating a multi-sensory experience that guides readers through every dark twist and turn."Thank God for the Sinners" is available now at Amazon, Barnes and Nobles, Apple Books, Kindle, and wherever books are sold. To learn more, visit ericmagun.com and to learn more about this prestigious new award he has received, view the list of NYC Big Book winners by visiting: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ GET SOCIAL WITH US: @ericmagun @thankgodforthesinnersbook###MEDIA CONTACTS:Nicole Waldman | nicole@sabrinalevinepr.com | (805) 404-8152Maxie Katsikas | maxie@sabrinalevinepr.com | (917) 991-3750About Eric Magun:Eric is an award-winning author and filmmaker who first gained honors with his breakout independent feature film, Toast with the Gods, a provocative and surreal reimagining of Homer’s The Odyssey. Beyond his achievements in film, he has written multiple daring screenplays, short stories, and a bold collection of poetry. Drawing from over three decades as an international business executive, much of it spent in China and Southeast Asia, Eric transforms his extensive global experiences into inspiration for his literary work. When stateside, he divides his time between the East and West Coasts, immersed in writing. His debut novel, "Thank God For The Sinners"—a dark and gritty psychological thriller—was named Best in Horror at the 2025 New York Book Festival.About NYC Big Book Award:NYC Big Book Award is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open worldwide to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers: Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster. View the NYC Big Book distinguished favorites: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2025-favorites Join us at the Awards Dinner on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The dinner is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-25, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

