Frink bronze presented by The Queen at Goodwood comes to auction with hopes of £80,000

The bronze maquette by Dame Elizabeth Frink, presented by The Queen to Lord Edwin McAlpine on the completion of the new March Stand at Goodwood on July 29, 1980. The photograph of the presentation.

DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When The Queen opened the new stand at Goodwood Racecourse in 1980, she presented Lord Edwin McAlpine of builders Sir Robert McAlpine & Sons with a bronze by Dame Elisabeth Frink, R.A. (British, 1930-1993).Now that bronze maquette of a larger Frink horse statue will appear as a highlights of Sloane Street Auctions’ September 26 sale in London with an estimate of £50,000-80,000.The old Stand at Goodwood was demolished after the Festival meeting of 1979 and replaced by the present March Stand, designed by the architect Sir Philip Dowson, which won the annual Concrete Society Award. It was opened on July 29, 1980, by Her Majesty The Queen who unveiled a bronze horse created by the famous sculptress, Dame Elizabeth Frink.The bronze horse sculpture had been commissioned by the Earl of March for Goodwood, but the design was later changed and the final bronze, cast in 1991, is now on display at Chatsworth.It is the maquette for the original bronze, presented by The Queen, that appears in the Sloane Street Auctions sale. Signed and numbered Frink 1/8 on the base, the 12¾ (H) x 13½ (W) x 3¾in (D) bronze is consigned with a photograph of Her Late Majesty making the presentation to Lord Edwin.“As someone with a long history connected with horses and racing, I greatly admire this bronze and its exceptional provenance, and as a breeder of thoroughbreds I admire the sculpture’s athleticism and correctness. So hard to achieve in sculpture, Frink has captured the horse’s movement,” said Daniel Hunt, owner of Sloane Street Auctions.“It would make a striking centrepiece of any collection and is exactly the sort of piece that would have been a natural fit for Christie’s South Kensington in its day. Now that has gone, we find that consignors tend to come to us, so we are delighted to play our part in keeping this tradition of higher end works coming to London beyond the confines of Bond Street and St James. It is also a happy coincidence that our auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades, was Christie’s South Kensington’s former chairman.”Live online bidding is available via Sloane Street Auctions’ website at www.sloanestreetauctions.com Images courtesy of Sloane Street AuctionsAbout Sloane Street AuctionsSloane Street Auctions was founded by Mr Daniel Hunt after spending over 30 years as a high-profile gallery owner and dealer, based at his galleries in Lower Sloane Street, London. Daniel Hunt’s intimate knowledge of the upper tiers of the art and antique sectors throughout millennia, from BC to 2022, provides Sloane Street Auctions with unprecedented access to private collections worldwide and the best of access to specific expertise.Sloane Street Auctions’ primary objective is to work with both our buyers and sellers to provide the art market access to the rarest objects and art - from Classical Antiquities, Icons and Old Masters, right through to the YBAs and beyond.Sloane Street Auctions takes great pleasure in dealing with people. We aim to provide a seamless and pleasant service, whether buying or selling. Our vision is to unearth the world’s greatest treasures and to match them with the world’s greatest collectors, whether an occasional buyer or a seasoned connoisseur. Sloane Street Auctions prides itself in providing the highest level of client service and discretion.With Daniel’s contacts spanning over 40 countries worldwide, accumulated over a lifetime in the industry, Sloane Street Auctions empowers our community of connoisseurs and collectors to acquire and consign the greatest of fine art and objects at a highly competitive rate.With Daniel Hunt’s expertise in curating some of the most renowned private collections worldwide, Sloane Street Auctions has the ability to source a wide variety of extraordinary pieces. Sloane Street Auctions’ concentrates on, but is not limited to, Old Master Drawings and Paintings, European Furniture and Works of Art, Impressionist Art, Modern and Contemporary Art, Photography and Private Sales.For further information contact

