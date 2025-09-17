GlobalEdgeMarkets Partners with Business Finland to Launch the ‘Find Your Superposition in Finland’ Campaign

Collaboration to attract Deep Tech and Health Tech experts to Finland through the “Find Your Superposition in Finland” campaign.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalEdgeMarkets Partners with Business Finland to Launch the “ Find Your Superposition in Finland” CampaignGlobalEdgeMarkets (GEM), a U.S.-based international business management consultancy, is proud to announce its collaboration with Business Finland on the “Find Your Superposition in Finland” campaign, part of the Work in Finland – Top Expert initiative.The campaign is designed to connect top researchers, scientists, and specialists in Deep Tech and Health Tech—including quantum technologies, microelectronics, photonics, AI, medical devices, and digital health—with opportunities across Finland’s leading companies and universities.The campaign introduces Finland as more than a workplace — it is a destination where world-class research, professional ambition, and personal well-being coexist. The “superposition” concept from quantum physics reflects Finland’s promise: experts can excel in their fields while thriving outside work.“Finland has a unique value proposition for global experts: world-class research opportunities, collaboration across cutting-edge industries, and a society that values balance and trust,” said Laura Lindeman, Senior Director, Work in Finland, a strategic unit of Business Finland. “Through this collaboration with GEM, we are ensuring that top talent in the U.S. and beyond will discover Finland as a place where careers and lives can thrive together.”Why Finland?• Academic Freedom: Researchers enjoy independence and robust funding to pursue bold ideas.• Deep Tech Leadership: Quantum, AI, and semiconductor innovation with global impact.• Health Tech Growth: One of Europe’s fastest-growing health innovation ecosystems, spanning digital health, biotech, and medical devices.• Quality of Life: Ranked #1 in global happiness, Finland combines high living standards, inclusivity, and a family-friendly culture.GEM’s Role in the U.S. MarketAs Business Finland’s consulting partner in the U.S., GEM will:• Activate outreach across leading universities, national labs, and professional associations.• Support Finland’s presence at major events, including:- IEEE Quantum Week (Aug 31 – Sep 5, 2025, Albuquerque, NM)- Top Experts Webinar (Oct 22, 2025, Online)- Work in Finland Matchmaking Event (Nov 4–5, 2025, Online)- Web Summit Lisbon (Nov 10–13, 2025, Portugal)• Deliver localized digital campaigns, content, and webinars to connect U.S. experts with Finnish employers.• Provide reporting, optimization, and strategic recommendations to ensure measurable impact.A Global Moment for FinlandThis initiative, carried out in cooperation with Finnish universities, research institutions, and companies, signals Finland’s determination to remain at the forefront of global Deep Tech and Health Tech. By linking opportunities with talent across the U.S., Europe, and beyond, Finland is positioning itself as the top choice for mission-driven professionals who seek impact and balance.About Business FinlandBusiness Finland is the Finnish government organization for innovation funding, trade, investment, and talent promotion. Its Work in Finland unit leads efforts to attract international experts to strengthen Finland’s innovation capacity and global competitiveness.About GlobalEdgeMarkets (GEM)GlobalEdgeMarkets is an innovative global business management consulting boutique that helps organizations worldwide optimize growth and efficiency. GEM specializes in market entry and expansion strategy, international expert engagement, risk management, and sales and marketing integration, with a strong focus on Nordic and Baltic innovation ecosystems.

