Dr. Paul McGann, Former Quality Leader at Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, joins Executive in Residence Program

Renowned federal health executive joins Mission Mobile Medical to shape scalable quality frameworks in community-based healthcare

Healthcare doesn’t suffer from a lack of ideas; it suffers from a lack of execution. Strategy alone won’t reach the families falling through the cracks. What Mission Mobile Medical has built is rare.” — Paul McGann, MD

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Mobile Medical Group today announced the appointment of Paul McGann, MD, former Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Quality Improvement at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), to its Executive in Residence (EIR) Program.A nationally recognized leader in clinical transformation, McGann brings over 30 years of experience in designing and executing large-scale quality improvement initiatives that have reshaped U.S. healthcare.At CMS, Dr. McGann co-led two of the most ambitious quality campaigns in the agency’s history: the Partnership for Patients, which helped reduce hospital-acquired conditions nationwide, and the Transforming Clinical Practice Initiative, which supported over 140,000 clinicians in transitioning to value-based care. Previously, he founded Wake Forest’s J. Paul Sticht Center on Aging, and today remains a highly regarded voice in patient safety, delivery system reform, and evidence-based care.“Paul has been at the epicenter of what works in primary care quality, and just as importantly, what doesn’t,” said Amanda LeFever, President and CFO of Mission Mobile Medical. “He understands how to understand complex systems, align policy, payors, and practice, and move people to improve outcomes. His insight is invaluable as we continue to strengthen our Quality processes and scale responsibly.”Mission Mobile Medical Group supports a network of over 250 care programs across 42 states and in Canada. It features an AI-driven delivery model that identifies high-need or high-cost areas for medical, behavioral, and dental care, then establishes a network of satellite primary care clinics where care is delivered in partnership with trusted community providers. This community development approach collaborates with existing health system networks to extend their reach into local communities while helping Managed Care Organizations improve access and patient care quality and increase Quality scores to meet statewide performance targets.The Executive in Residence Program was launched in 2025 to deliver practical results by integrating seasoned operators directly into the company's core to accelerate delivery and impact. The cohort combines decades of leadership experience across Medicaid and Medicare health plans, FQHC systems, rural health innovation, and value-based care, and will play a vital role in shaping the future of a data-driven, decentralized, and outcomes-focused delivery network."Healthcare doesn’t suffer from a lack of ideas; it suffers from a lack of execution. Strategy alone won’t reach the families falling through the cracks,” said Paul McGann, MD. “What Mission Mobile Medical has built is rare, a model that’s not only visionary but operational. If health plans or provider networks are struggling to connect with their full population, this is the team that can bridge that gap. They’re not sitting on the sidelines waiting for the safety net to collapse; they’re standing shoulder to shoulder with communities and rebuilding what comes next. That’s why I’m here, and why this work matters."Dr. McGann’s appointment comes as Mission Mobile Medical enters a critical period of expansion, with increasing demand from MCOs and state agencies seeking fast, accountable, and outcomes-based alternatives to strained hospital systems and outdated infrastructure. With federal funding reductions and pressure mounting to deliver quantifiable results in underserved areas, the need for deployable, quality-assured care models is more urgent than ever. As part of the EIR Program, Dr. McGann will advise on the evolution of Mission Mobile’s clinical protocols, support the development of performance frameworks, and help institutionalize quality standards that can scale across geographies without sacrificing impact.Continued LeFever, “Besides being an inspiring servant leader, Paul brings a clinical and regulatory depth that will sharpen us in all the best ways. Paul’s expertise and experience at CMS, and his commitment to advancing Quality healthcare, will help us deliver Quality care to every corner of our country in a cost-efficient, data-driven way.”###About Mission Mobile Medical GroupMission Mobile Medical Group, a public benefit corporation, supports the world’s largest network of mobile healthcare programs (250+ operational sites in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada). As a B-Corp, the company partners with MCOs and health systems that are frustrated with efforts to implement scalable care delivery programs in rural and underserved populations. The model improves rural network adequacy, equipping and empowering local providers to assist MCOs in enhancing engagement with beneficiaries. The results are rapid, significant, and sustainable improvements in key Quality measures, including reductions in unnecessary Emergency Department visits, improved Blood Pressure and Diabetes control, improved prenatal and postnatal Care, and Behavioral Health screenings and treatments. www.missionmobilemed.com

