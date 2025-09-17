MPUC TO HOLD PUBLIC WITNESS HEARING IN CENTRAL MAINE POWER COMPANY DISTRIBUTION RATE CASE

September 17, 2025

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission will hold two public witness hearings regarding Central Maine Power Company's (CMP) proposed distribution rate increase. Additional hearings may be scheduled later in the case, as needed.

-Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. In-person and remote participation option available Hilton Garden Inn 5 Park St., Freeport, ME 04032

-Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. In-person and remote participation option available Maine Public Utilities Commission 26 Katherine Drive, Hallowell, ME 04347

On September 16, 2025, CMP filed a General Rate Case with the Commission, citing expanded electric and customer service operations; an expedited Ground to Sky program, which expands on CMPs vegetation program; Service Quality Indicators and related revenue adjustment mechanisms; and an amended storm cost recovery mechanism as the primary drivers of the proposed increase.

CMP is proposing a five-year rate plan that would go into effect beginning October 1, 2026, with increases each year through October 1, 2030. The increases would cumulatively amount to approximately $35 a month for the average residential customer using approximately 550 kWh of electricity per month once fully implemented in 2030.

The Commission will scrutinize every aspect of the proposal through a formal contested proceeding before making any decision.

Individuals or organizations wishing to participate formally in the proceeding may petition intervene in the case by September 29, 2025. Intervenor status allows a person or group to present evidence, ask questions, and submit arguments for consideration. Those meeting certain criteria may qualify for intervenor funding to mitigate the cost of participation. More information regarding intervening in a case and intervenor funding is available at https://www.maine.gov/mpuc/about/how-to-participate.

Interested citizens who are not a formal party to the case may present sworn or unsworn testimony during the public hearing. Those who would like to appear and testify virtually must register in advance by contacting the Commission at PUCPublicHearing@Maine.gov or by calling 207-287-3831 and providing an email address no later than October 10, 2025 for the October 14, 2025 hearing, and no later than October 14, 2025 for the October 15, 2025 hearing. Those participating in person do not need to register.

All public documents in the case are available on the Commissions Online Case Management System. Please reference Case #2025-00218. Public comments may also be filed in the Commissions Case Management System.

About the Commission

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service and gas safety programs. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

