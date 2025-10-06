MPUC TO HOLD PUBLIC WITNESS HEARING IN PINE SPRINGS ROADS AND WATER LLC RATE CASE

October 6, 2025

Hallowell, Maine- The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) will hold a public witness hearing on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. regarding the request for approval of a rate change filed by Pine Springs Roads and Water LLC (Docket No. 2025-00229). The hearing will take place at the Sanford City Council Chambers, Sanford City Hall, 919 Main Street, Sanford, Maine.

Remote participation will also be available. Members of the public who are not parties to the case may provide testimony or comments to the Commission on the issues under consideration, either in person or via remote participation. A sign language interpreter will be available.

Those wishing to participate remotely must register by emailing PUCpublichearing@maine.gov no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

Pine Springs Roads and Water LLC submitted its general rate case filing pursuant to 35-A M.R.S. 307 and Chapters 110 and 120 of the Commission's rules. The company is requesting approval of new rates that, if approved, would take effect in late 2025 or early 2026.

If approved as presented, a typical residential customer would see an increase in the flat rate of approximately $130 per quarter (or about $43.33 per month). This proposed adjustment represents an increase of approximately 55% in the total bill of a typical residential customer.

Customers who wish to testify may be sworn in, and their testimony will become an official part of the case record. Customers may also submit written comments online in Docket Number 2025-00229 at the Commissions website: www.maine.gov/mpuc.

