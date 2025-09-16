MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION APPROVES FIVE NEW RENEWABLE ENERGY PROJECTS TO SUPPORT MAINE'S CLEAN ENERGY GOALS

September 16, 2025

Hallowell, Maine- The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) announced today that it has selected five projects for approval under a recent request for proposals (RFP) for the sale of energy or renewable energy credits (RECs). The procurement was conducted in accordance with 35-A M.R.S. 3210-J and is intended to promote the economic reuse of contaminated land through clean energy development.

In July, the Commission issued an RFP seeking proposals from eligible Class IA renewable resources. The initiative reflects Maine's commitment to advancing clean energy while supporting the redevelopment of contaminated land for economic and community benefit. Priority was given to projects located on PFAS-contaminated agricultural land, helping communities turn environmental challenges into opportunities for development and cost savings for ratepayers.

The program stems from legislation to promote the economic use of contaminated land through clean energy projects. Following review, the Commission approved five projects: one four- megawatt (MW) hydroelectric facility and four solar facilities totaling 257 MW.

Commission Chair Philip L. Bartlett II noted the challenges of assessing benefits in the current policy and market environment. "Assessing benefits based on assumptions and forecasts is particularly challenging at this moment," he said. Weve seen significant changes in federal policy that will make renewable projects more expensive going forward, and there is increasing uncertainty and potential volatility in our REC, energy, and capacity markets. While it was a challenge to make ratepayer benefit determinations in this climate, all three Commissioners agreed that these projects have a reasonably strong chance of achieving benefits and will also provide a hedge against market volatility in the years ahead.

Final bidder names will be announced in the coming weeks once contracts are finalized.

For more information, please visit the Commissions website at www.maine.gov/mpuc and reference Case No. 2025-00203.

About the Commission

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers, while also helping to achieve reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, and gas safety programs. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc/

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov