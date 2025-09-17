Mitchell Dillard Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Faith, Redemption, and Purpose-Driven Impact

FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitchell Dillard, founder of DM ENT. and purpose-led entrepreneur, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on transformation through faith, overcoming adversity, and building a business rooted in redemption and community impact.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In his episode, Dillard will open up about his journey from incarceration to inspiration—detailing the powerful spiritual awakening that reshaped his life and the launch of a jewellery venture focused on healing, giving back, and providing opportunity. He breaks down how embracing divine purpose, serving others, and taking responsibility for past pain can lead to freedom and impact.“I intend to let my stories of destruction empower those in dark places. To send light out into hard-to-reach places. If I’m able to help just one, then that’s the one my purpose served for”, said Dillard.Mitchell’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/mitchell-dillard

