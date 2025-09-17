David Allen Kane Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Purpose-Driven Business and Community Impact

FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Allen Kane, CEO of Kalaju Trans LLC, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on building a mission-led business that puts people first—especially the most vulnerable in our communities.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In his episode, Kane will explore how resilience, reinvention, and legacy can drive meaningful business growth—even in tough industries. He breaks down the mindset behind scaling Kalaju Trans while staying rooted in compassion, helping viewers understand how values-based leadership can serve both people and profit."I have entered a really tough industry, became a disrupter, and the Kalaju company is now a household name for many generations to come," said Kane.David’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/david-allen-kane

