Pier House Resort & Spa Announces Jessie Rice Party at The Pier House

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pier House Resort & Spa, a beloved Florida Keys resort for nearly 60 years is bringing music to the water’s edge with the ‘ Jessie Rice Party at the Pier House’ - high-energy concert weekend featuring award-winning singer-songwriter Jessie Rice, March 6–7, 2026. Known for his genre-bending “trop-rock” sound and hit songwriting credits including “Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line, Rice will headline a two-night experience unlike anything else in Key West.The celebration kicks off Friday, March 6, with an exclusive VIP meet & greet on the Sunset Terrace at Pier House Resort & Spa. Limited to 60 guests, this intimate evening offers fans a chance to connect with Jessie Rice in one of Pier House’s most iconic settings, overlooking the endless ocean views that have inspired countless artists.On Saturday, March 7, the action moves to the sand as Rice takes the stage on the beach with the famous Key West sunset as the backdrop. The concert runs from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m., delivering a setlist that blends country, rock, and island vibes for the perfect late-summer soundtrack.Jessie Rice Party at the Pier House Ticket Options:• General Admission – $60• Standing Room Only – $30• VIP Access – $150 and includes Friday’s private meet & greet and Saturday’s premium seating with heavy appetizers and private cash bar“Jessie Rice’s music embodies the spirit of Key West - laid-back, fun, and unforgettable,” said Robert Spoto, Vice President/General Manager for Remington Hospitality. “We’re thrilled to host him at Pier House for a one-of-a-kind beachfront concert experience.”Details at-a-glance:• What: Jessie Rice Party at the Pier House• When: Friday, March 6 – Saturday, March 7, 2026• Where: Pier House Resort & Spa, Key West, FL Tickets to Concert: http://bit.ly/3Kaif5v • Special Jesse Rice Party at the Pier House room rates are available: http://bit.ly/3IqAoLW • Exclusive VIP balcony packages (offering the best views of the show, plus food & beverage delivered to the private balcony): http://bit.ly/3VgW5B7 For more information at Pier House Resort & Spa call (305)-296-4600 or visit www.pierhouse.com . Follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

