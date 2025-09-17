HEATHER J. GOEHRING SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Heather J. Goehring will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heather J. Goehring, MEd, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Heather J. Goehring will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Heather J. Goehring as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over two decades of experience in the education industry, Heather J. Goehring, MEd, has established herself as a trusted expert and influential leader. Known for her dynamic and results-driven approach, she excels in guiding new teachers, facilitating professional development programs, and mentoring educators across the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD).Since 2021, Heather has served as an Instructional Coach, playing a pivotal role in supporting teacher success and enhancing classroom instruction. In this role, she secures funding for classroom projects through DonorsChoose, integrates the arts into the curriculum, and delivers training on Schoology, the district’s learning management system. Additionally, she provides cognitive coaching, empowering teachers to refine their practices and drive student achievement. She just entered her second year back in the classroom teaching 11th and 12th graders.Before stepping into her current leadership role, Heather served for several years as Department Chair within LAUSD, spearheading curriculum development and offering critical support to English department educators. Her career began in the classroom, where she spent more than a decade as an English Language Arts teacher, mastering classroom management and fostering meaningful student engagement.Heather’s expertise spans a wide range of educational practices, including instructional coaching, teacher mentoring, and leading professional development initiatives at both the school and district levels. She is highly skilled in securing funding for classroom resources through platforms such as DonorsChoose and in integrating the arts into the curriculum to enrich student learning experiences. In addition, Heather provides cognitive coaching to enhance teacher effectiveness and brings extensive experience in leveraging learning management systems and integrating technology into instruction to support innovative teaching practices.Before embarking on her career path, Heather earned her Bachelor’s degree in Liberal Studies from The Master’s College in 2005, followed by a Master of Education from the Pepperdine Graduate School of Education and Psychology in 2007. She also holds multiple professional certifications, including in Expository Reading and Writing Curriculum from California State University and Cognitive Coaching.Throughout her illustrious career, Heather J. Goehring has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the prestigious Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December, where she will receive recognition as Top Instructional Coach of the Year, along with the distinguished title of Empowered Woman of the Year. Heather’s achievements have also earned her accolades, such as the Expository Reading and Writing Curriculum Award from California State University in 2024, which highlights her ongoing contributions to education.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Goehring is a member of several industry-related organizations, including United Teachers Los Angeles, the California Teachers Association, the American Federation of Teachers, and the National Council of Teachers of English.Looking back, Heather attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.