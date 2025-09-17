Female Gastroenterologists Recognized for Community Activism During Women in Medicine Month

Professionals and patients attend the annual Women Wellness 3.0 Health Expo. The Galentine's Day Meetup allows women in GI to celebrate each others' successes. Dr. Jennifer Northrop (left) receives the Physician of the Year award from Chapter Sr. Executive Director Linda Winston.

The Largest Gastroenterology Platform in the Northeast, Allied Digestive Health, Aims to Raise Awareness and Support Patients and Practitioners

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women's gastrointestinal (GI) health often requires a nuanced approach, and having a doctor who understands these complexities on a personal and professional level can be a huge comfort for patients. While Women in Medicine month is recognized in September, Allied Digestive Health (ADH) , a company of Assured Healthcare Partners(AHP), is dedicated to uplifting its female providers year-round, highlighting the catered care and inspiring activism they perform day in and day out. From hosting women’s health events and female provider meet-ups to supporting local GI foundations, the female gastroenterologists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pathologists, anesthesiologists, and registered dietitians at ADH have cultivated a culture that promotes the health, progress, and continued successes of women everywhere.“Ensuring our providers feel seen, heard, and supported not only cultivates the workplace experience we want for our providers, but the care experience we want for our patients,” shares Beverly Coleman, Chief Human Resources Officer, Allied Digestive Health. “This includes prioritizing opportunities for continued education and encouraging participation in events that foster collaboration with other providers—especially around GI symptoms, causes, and conditions unique to women.”GI health is closely linked to life stages such as pregnancy, menopause, and hormonal changes, which is why understanding your gut is crucial for your overall health. In May, Shore Gastroenterology Associates, a division of Allied Digestive Health, alongside Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim (LRBC), raised awareness for just that. LRBC’s annual Women & Wellness 3.0 Health Expo connected professionals and patients to educate and offer guidance on health conditions specific to women. “It was my true honor and privilege to be part of the Women & Wellness 3.0 Health Expo,” says gastroenterologist Dr. Penny Turtel. “I was in awe seeing over 5,000 incredibly busy women—many juggling large families—take time out of their lives to learn, engage, and empower themselves with knowledge to become their own health advocates. The energy, commitment, and sense of community were truly inspiring.” Dr. Turtel also spoke as a panelist, sharing the ‘Top 10 GI Health Issues to Know Today’. Together, these teams fostered a sense of community around the importance of women’s GI health for over 5,000 local women.Having a supportive community is just as important for female providers’ health as it is for patients. Knowing this, Dr. Sudha Nahar, a gastroenterologist with Allied Digestive Health, aimed to create an event that allowed her female co-workers to relax, recharge, and recognize the incredible work they do. “In gastroenterology, as in many medical fields, women are still underrepresented,” says Dr. Nahar. “Creating spaces like our Galentine’s Day meetup allows us to celebrate each other’s successes, share challenges openly, and build the kind of support network that strengthens us both personally and professionally. When women in GI lift each other up, our entire field benefits.” The night, sponsored by ADH, created the perfect environment for the practice’s female providers to bond outside of a professional setting.Dr. Jennifer Northrop, of ADH’s Albany Gastroenterology Consultants, was also recently honored for her outstanding contributions to her local community. A long-time supporter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Upstate New York Chapter, she was presented with the 2024 Physician of the Year Award for her work in spreading awareness of the conditions, raising funds through local events, and advocating for her patients. “To know that my work aligns with this cause brings me great pride,” says Dr. Northrop. “Their mission is critical to so many families, both in Albany and around the world. I look forward to continuing my research alongside the Upstate New York Chapter and supporting my Crohn’s and colitis patients with the foundation’s extensive resources.”Allied Digestive Health is excited to continue welcoming female providers who offer comforting, inclusive, and comprehensive care catered to the GI needs women face. This includes gastroenterologists like Dr. Zilan Lin in Brooklyn, NY, nurse practitioners such as Judith Gang in Jersey City, NJ, and physician assistants like Molly Austin in Albany, NY. “Patient education has always been a critical part of my care standards,” says Dr. Lin. “It becomes especially important when caring for female patients, as women’s GI health can be affected by many different life stages. Having the opportunity to not only spotlight this type of care, but also continue my own learning from fellow female professionals is something I greatly look forward to in my role with ADH.”For more information about gastrointestinal conditions that predominantly affect women, or to book an appointment with one of Allied Digestive Health’s female providers, please visit: https://allieddigestivehealth.com/celebrating-women-in-healthcare/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.