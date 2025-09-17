Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, EBRSO and LA Passenger Safety Task Force Partner for National Seat Check Saturday

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will host a free child safety seat inspection event on Sept. 27 in Baton Rouge.

We’re proud to support this initiative alongside the Sheriff’s Office and the Passenger Safety Task Force to help families travel safely.” — Gordon McKernan

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is partnering with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force to host a free child safety seat inspection event in recognition of National Seat Check Saturday.The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys’ office, located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808.Certified technicians will be available on-site to provide free inspections and hands-on assistance to ensure child safety seats are properly installed. The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission estimates that 3 out of 4 child restraints in the state are used incorrectly, making proper installation a critical step in keeping children safe while traveling.While the event’s primary purpose is to assist families with car seat installation, limited numbers of child safety seats are available for Louisiana families in need. To be considered, families must register online at www.umcno.org/childseats . Completion of the form does not guarantee a car seat.“Every parent wants their child to be safe, and the proper use of car seats saves lives,” said Gordon McKernan. “We’re proud to support this initiative alongside the Sheriff’s Office and the Passenger Safety Task Force to help families travel safely.”Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

