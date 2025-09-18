Aloha Laser Vision First in Hawaii to Offer Alcon WaveLight® Plus LASIK

Innovative technology offers tailored vision correction, resulting in sharper, clearer outcomes.

LASIK has always been about freedom from glasses and contacts, but WaveLight® Plus takes it further.” — Dr. Faulkner

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aloha Laser Vision and its team of eye doctors in Honolulu , led by board-certified ophthalmologist Dr. Alan Faulkner, have become the first center in Hawaii—and only the sixth in the United States—to offer Alcon WaveLight® Plus LASIK , a next-generation technology designed to provide sharper, more personalized results than ever thought possible.Dr. Faulkner calls the new technology a revolutionary step forward in vision correction. “ LASIK has always been about freedom from glasses and contacts, but WaveLightPlus takes it further. By tailoring treatment to each eye’s unique anatomy, we can deliver results that are sharper and more precise than ever before.”Raising the Bar With WaveLightPlus - Personalized LASIK with 3D TechnologyUnlike conventional LASIK systems that rely mainly on corneal surface measurements, WaveLightPlus LASIK captures three categories of data—wavefront, corneal tomography, and ocular biometry—to create a high-definition 3D “digital twin” of each eye. Using sophisticated ray-tracing algorithms, the system then adjusts every pulse of energy to that model.Treatment with WaveLightPlus can deliver vision that goes beyond 20/20 for many patients (1):• 98% of patients achieve 20/20 or better• 83% achieve 20/16 or better• 45% achieve 20/12.5 or betterHonolulu’s LASIK Suite with a ViewLast year, Aloha Laser Vision opened its state-of-the-art LASIK suite, located on the 10th floor of the First Insurance Building. Designed exclusively for refractive surgery, the suite combines advanced technology with a patient-centered environment.With sweeping views of Honolulu as the backdrop, the LASIK suite reflects the practice’s dedication to providing world-class vision correction in a setting that is both modern and uniquely local.“From the moment patients walk in for their consultation to their final check-up, every step happens under one roof,” added Dr. Faulkner. “Our LASIK suite, paired with WaveLightPlus, reflects our ongoing dedication to pairing cutting-edge innovation with personalized care.”About Dr. Faulkner and Aloha Laser VisionFor more than 20 years, Dr. Alan Faulkner and Aloha Laser Vision have been recognized as pioneers in laser vision correction in Hawaii. Dr. Faulkner is a board-certified ophthalmologist and Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Throughout his career, Dr. Faulkner has been the first to introduce many advanced refractive and cataract surgery techniques to the islands. He is also the Managing Partner at The Surgical Suites, where he has helped modernize care for cataract surgery in Hawaii.Dr. Faulkner regularly attends and lectures at major ophthalmology and refractive surgery conferences both in the United States and abroad. These include the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), the American-European Congress of Ophthalmic Surgery (AECOS), and the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS). He also serves on various advisory boards, helping guide the development and adoption of new ophthalmic technologies.Locally, Dr. Faulkner offers educational sessions to Hawaii optometrists, providing updates on new technologies and surgical advancements to support co-management and collaborative patient care. He also serves as a board member of Project Vision Hawaii, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving access to vision and health services throughout the islands.Together, Dr. Faulkner and his team continue to raise the standard of eye care by pairing innovation with personalized treatment for patients across the islands.For more information about Aloha Laser Vision and Aloha Laser Aesthetics, please visit alohalaservision.com or facebook.com/alohalaservision, alohalaseraesthetics.com or facebook.com/alohalaseraesthetics, or find the practice on Instagram @alohalaservision or @alohalaseraesthetics.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.alohalaservision.com/news-room/aloha-laser-vision-first-in-hawaii-to-offer-alcon-wavelight-plus-lasik/ (1) https://www.myalcon.com/international/professional/wavelight-plus/ ###Media Contact:Aloha Laser Vision1100 Ward Ave., Ste. 1000Honolulu, Hawaii 96814(808) 792-3937Rosemont Media

