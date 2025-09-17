Ridepair Inc. Announces Qualification of Regulation A+ Offering by SEC

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ridepair Inc., a software company that has developed an app for coordinating, enabling, and verifying ride sharing, today announces that its Regulation A+ (Reg A) offering under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, has been qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).The Company has filed an offering statement on Form 1-A (the “Offering Statement”) with the SEC to raise up to $50 million through the offer and sale of up to (i) 55,000 shares of Series B 10% Convertible Preferred Stock at a price per share of $1,000 (the “Series B Shares”) (which includes up to 5,000 Series B Shares as incentive shares to be issued in an amount equal to 10% of the shares purchased to purchasers purchasing at least $100,000 in the offering) (ii) plus up to 5,500 additional Series B Shares for payment of mandatory dividends to be paid in kind.The Offering Statement was qualified by the SEC on September 12, 2025. The Offering will be made only by means of a final offering circular (the “Offering Circular”) related to the Offering. Copies of the Offering Statement and the Offering Circular may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, copies may be obtained from the Company’s website at www.ridepair.io . The Company has not engaged a broker or sales agent in connection with the Reg A offering.“This SEC qualification of the Offering Statement is an important step for Ridepair as it opens our investment opportunity to a global audience and increases awareness of the Ridepair technology and the unique value we hope to bring to commuters, advertisers, and city planners,” Said Deborah Kenney, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ridepair.How to Invest:• An investor does not need to be an “accredited investor” (as defined in the SEC’s rules) to participate in the offering. However, if you are a natural person who is not an accredited investor, no sale may be made to you in this offering if the aggregate purchase price you pay is more than 10% of the greater of your annual income or net worth. See “Plan of Distribution” in the Offering Circular for more information.• Before investing, please review the Offering Circular and Offering Statement on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Company’s website at www.ridepair.io , including the risk factors related to the Company and the Offering described therein in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere. All investors interested in purchasing the Series B Shares in the offering should visit www.ridepair.io/invest-now and click on the investor section.• To learn more, investors can visit www.ridepair.io/invest-now to register for an informational webinar with Deborah Kenney, CEO of Ridepair. The webinar will cover the company’s technology, strategy, and outlook.The Company anticipates that it will use the proceeds from the Reg A offering for (i) certain offering related costs, (ii) product marketing and advertising, (iii) software development, (iv) the escrow of certain funds to make mandatory dividend payments in kind for the Series B Shares, (v) payment of outstanding payables, including accrued salaries for the Company’s CEO and other officers, and (vi) working capital and general corporate purposes.DISCLAIMERThe securities offered by RidePair are highly speculative. Investing in Series B Shares of Ridepair involves significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities, and if a public market develops following the offering, it may not continue.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations, or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of Regulation A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933.About Ridepair Inc.Ridepair is a software company that has developed an app for coordinating, enabling and verifying ride sharing. This is not ride sharing such as Uber where the driver is essentially offering a taxi service, but true ride sharing in which everyone in the car is sharing the ride to go to a similar place – e.g. co-commuting to work with colleagues. Unlike taxi-like services which increase the number of cars on the road, true ride sharing has been shown to be one of the most effective means of reducing cars on the roads and thus reducing traffic, emissions and even reducing roadway maintenance. The issue has been verifying the ride sharing or co-commuting is actually occurring, which issue we believe will be solved by the Ridepair app.For More InformationTo learn more about Ridepair Inc. and its Reg A offering, please visit www.getpaidtopair.com or register for the investor webinar at www.ridepair.io/invest-now Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, which are statements regarding all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding Ridepair’s current views, hopes, intentions, beliefs, or expectations concerning, among other things, the consummation of the offering, and Ridepair’s results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and position in the markets and the industries in which it operates. These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by forward looking terminology such as “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “outlook,” “could,” “target,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “approximately,” “predict,” “potential,” “may,” and “assume,” as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements are based on Ridepair’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, taking into account currently known market conditions and other factors. Ridepair’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future events, actions, plans, or strategies is inherently uncertain and involves certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. Ridepair’s actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth or anticipated in its forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Ridepair’s actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the Offering Circular entitled “Risk Factors.” When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in this press release, the Offering Circular and Ridepair’s other filings with the SEC, if and when made. You are cautioned that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that such statements will be realized or that the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Any forward-looking statement made by Ridepair in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Ridepair undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.