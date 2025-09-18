IT-Conductor FLUX™ Now Available on AWS Marketplace to Expedite SAP System Refresh for All Deployment Scenarios

IT-Conductor FLUX SAP Post-Copy Automation (PCA) Solution Overview IT-Conductor FLUX Webinar on SAP Post-Copy Automation Sep 30, 2025 AWS Marketplace - IT-Conductor FLUX Listing for SAP Post-Copy Automation

SAP System Refresh Post-Copy Automation Made Easy and Now Accessible Globally via Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace

We are proud to announce that IT-Conductor FLUX will extend our more than 10 years long partnership in automation solution offerings with Amazon Web Services benefiting SAP customers globally. ” — Linh Nguyen, IT-Conductor CEO & Co-founder

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT-Conductor, a leader in intelligent automation for enterprise IT operations, is excited to announce that its post-copy automation tool, IT-Conductor FLUX™, is now available on the AWS Marketplace . This milestone expands IT-Conductor’s cloud ecosystem presence, making its solutions more accessible to SAP customers and partners worldwide.FLUX is IT-Conductor’s SAP-native solution designed to automate the most complex and time-consuming steps of system refreshes and post-copy procedures. It enables SAP Basis teams to significantly reduce downtime and manual effort while ensuring accuracy and compliance in every refresh cycle.Key FLUX capabilities include:1) Post-Refresh Automation: Restores technical configurations, batch jobs, and integration setups automatically.2) Selective Client & Config Copy: Transfers technical settings such as RFCs, SAML, and licenses without touching critical client data.3) Detailed Logging: Audit-friendly logs available directly within the SAP GUI.4) No OS-Level Access Needed: Runs entirely within SAP GUI, making it ideal for SAP Cloud ERP and managed hosting environments.FLUX reduces refresh times from days to just hours, accelerating testing cycles, minimizing errors, and improving overall project timelines.With this release, IT-Conductor now offers four enterprise-grade solutions in the AWS Marketplace:=> IT-Conductor APM – Application Performance Monitoring for SAP and beyond.=> IT-Conductor ChAI ™ – Automates SAP change management with smart workflows and transparency.=> IT-Conductor SUMMon ™ – Streamlines SAP upgrades with real-time tracking and issue detection.=> IT-Conductor FLUX™ – Post-Copy Automation for SAP system refreshes."We are proud to announce that IT-Conductor FLUX will extend our more than 10 years long partnership in automation solution offerings with Amazon Web Services benefiting SAP customers globally." Linh Nguyen, IT-Conductor CEO & Co-founder.The availability of FLUX on the AWS Marketplace comes at an exciting time, as IT-Conductor is preparing to launch IT-Conductor FLUX™ v1.0.0, the next major release.IT-Conductor FLUX™ is now available on the AWS Marketplace for subscription, including a free one-month trial, allowing organizations to experience the full benefits of FLUX firsthand. Teams can easily explore, evaluate, and deploy FLUX while leveraging their existing cloud procurement processes.Learn more about FLUX: Get Started with IT-Conductor FLUX™ - SAP Post-Copy Automation Tool: https://www.itconductor.com/get-started-with-itconductor-flux Join our webinar or view the recording: https://www.itconductor.com/events/flux-system-refresh About IT-Conductor™IT-Conductor is a patented, fully managed Software-as-a-Service automation platform for remote agentless monitoring, performance management, and IT operations for SAP solutions. When automating application performance management, global enterprise customers gained a valuable global remote trusted advisor for the entire SAP ecosystem, focusing on IT Operations and Process Automation (Application, Database, OS, Cloud Infrastructure), Application, IT, and Security Monitoring (On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), Enterprise Service Management (Application Health, SLA management, Service Desk), and Real-time Reporting and Analytics (Performance Intelligence).To learn more about IT-Conductor, visit our website at www.itconductor.com

IT-Conductor FLUX - SAP Post-Copy Automation (PCA) Webinar | Advanced SAP-native PCA Tool

