New IT-Conductor FLUX™ Version Simplifies Post-Copy Automation Across SAP Landscapes including Cloud ERP Private Edition

Revolutionize your SAP Operations with IT-Conductor FLUX IT-Conductor FLUX Architecture for SAP ABAP Post-Copy Automation

IT-Conductor FLUX™ now supports all ABAP deployments of SAP on both Linux and Windows for all Database platforms, compatible with SAP Cloud ERP Private Edition

Our SAP customers and partners have saved over 80% of time and effort in their ABAP system refresh PCA tasks for all SAP deployment scenarios in on-premises, cloud, or SAP Cloud ERP private edition” — Linh Nguyen, IT-Conductor CEO & Co-founder

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT-Conductor announces the release of IT-Conductor FLUX™ v0.1.4, the latest version of its SAP-native post-copy automation tool. This update introduces key enhancements designed to improve flexibility, usability, and user autonomy, while maintaining FLUX™’s core strength: simplifying and accelerating post-refresh tasks in SAP environments, including SAP Cloud ERP Private Edition (formerly SAP RISE).FLUX™ v0.1.4 builds on the foundation of earlier versions, continuing to operate entirely within SAP GUI, with no OS-level access required. It's ideal for SAP Cloud ERP customers and managed hosting environments where traditional tools fall short.The new version v0.1.4 introduces several important improvements:- Cross-Platform Support: FLUX™ can now run on both Linux and Windows-based SAP systems.- Configurable Export Directory: Users can override the default DIR_TRANS location for more control over data export storage.- Background Job Execution: All package exports/imports now run as SAP background jobs, improving scalability and performance.- Job Log Access via SAP: Users can download background job logs directly through the SAP GUI, without requiring OS access.Key Features of FLUX™* FLUX™ offers a broad set of capabilities designed specifically for post-copy and system refresh workflows:* Post-Refresh Automation: Automatically restores technical configurations, batch jobs, and integration settings.* Selective Client & Config Copy: Supports copying key settings while preserving client data where needed.* Custom Package Creation: Packages can be tailored to meet unique business or landscape requirements.* Detailed Logging: Full visibility and audit-friendly logs available directly within SAP.No External Infrastructure Required: Delivered via SAP transport and installed without SAINT (SAP Add-on Installation Tool).“Our SAP customers and partners have saved over 80% of time and effort in their ABAP system refresh PCA tasks for all SAP deployment scenarios in on-premises, cloud, or SAP Cloud ERP private edition” - Linh Nguyen, IT-Conductor CEO & Co-founderWhy FLUX™ Matters for SAP Cloud ERPFor SAP Cloud ERP customers, refresh operations are often time-consuming and restricted due to limited system-level access. FLUX™ solves this by offering a fully SAP-native approach to post-copy automation. It empowers Basis teams to complete refreshes quickly and consistently—even in hosted or managed environments where traditional tools can’t run.By reducing refresh time from days to under 3 hours, FLUX™ helps businesses accelerate testing cycles, reduce manual errors, and keep projects on track—all while staying compliant with SAP Cloud ERP hosting policies.FLUX™ is also available on the SAP Store, making it easy for teams to access, evaluate, and deploy.For more information or to schedule a live demo, visit: Get Started with IT-Conductor FLUX™ - SAP Post-Copy Automation Tool About IT-Conductor™IT-Conductor is a patented, fully managed Software-as-a-Service automation platform for remote agentless monitoring, performance management, and IT operations for SAP solutions. When automating application performance management, global enterprise customers gained a valuable global remote trusted advisor for the entire SAP ecosystem, focusing on IT Operations and Process Automation (Application, Database, OS, Cloud Infrastructure), Application, IT, and Security Monitoring (On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), Enterprise Service Management (Application Health, SLA management, Service Desk), and Real-time Reporting and Analytics (Performance Intelligence).To learn more about IT-Conductor, visit our website at www.itconductor.com

IT-Conductor FLUX™ - SAP Post-Copy Automation Tool Webinar Recording

