IT-Conductor Granted European Patent for Its Cloud-Based Application Performance Management and Automation Platform

IT-Conductor protects its innovations in orchestrating distributed monitoring, event correlation, and workflow automation across complex enterprise landscapes.

With the European Patent Office’s grant of EP 4022544, IT-Conductor further validates its pioneering approach to agentless, cloud-native observability and automation for our European customers.” — Linh Nguyen, CEO & Co-founder of IT-Conductor

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT-Conductor, a leader in intelligent automation for enterprise IT operations, announced today it has been granted European Patent No. EP4022544 for its agentless Application Performance Management (APM) and automation platform.This milestone recognizes IT-Conductor’s innovation in delivering a fully automated, agentless monitoring and orchestration solution that empowers global enterprises to optimize, scale, and secure mission-critical applications in real time.The patented technology enhances IT-Conductor’s platform, simplifying the management of distributed IT environments by automating monitoring and remediation across hybrid and multi-cloud landscapes. IT-Conductor enables organizations to focus on business outcomes rather than infrastructure challenges by reducing manual effort and improving system reliability.“We’re proud to announce that the European Patent Office has granted IT-Conductor Patent No. EP 4022544, titled ‘Cloud-based Application Performance Management and Automation’ - formally granted on August 13, 2025,” said Linh Nguyen, CEO & Co-founder of IT-Conductor. “This milestone highlights our continued innovation since 2014 in delivering agentless, cloud-centric automation and observability. The patent reinforces our dedication to empowering enterprises with seamless, low-friction IT operations, where performance and efficiency go hand in hand.”This patent follows earlier recognition of IT-Conductor’s intellectual property in other markets, reinforcing the company’s position as a global innovator in application and infrastructure management. With this protection, IT-Conductor is well-positioned to expand its reach in Europe, supporting customers across industries including manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and technology.As organizations face increasing IT complexity and resource constraints, IT-Conductor’s solution provides a scalable, cost-effective path to achieving operational excellence.IT-Conductor customers benefit from:1) Agentless Cloud Monitoring – Simplifies deployment and reduces overhead while providing secure, continuous coverage.2) Automated Workflows – Delivers self-healing processes for incidents, patching, and system tasks, minimizing downtime and freeing teams for higher-value work.3) End-to-End Visibility – Provides real-time insights into applications, databases, and infrastructure, enabling proactive risk prevention and SLA compliance.4) Scalable Orchestration – Automates provisioning and scaling across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, ensuring resilience and supporting sustainable growth..This milestone strengthens IT-Conductor’s ability to protect its customers and partners while continuing to innovate. As Europe represents a strategic growth market, this patent provides a strong foundation for delivering even greater value to enterprises navigating the demands of modern IT.About IT-Conductor™IT-Conductor is a patented, fully managed Software-as-a-Service automation platform for remote agentless monitoring, performance management, and IT operations for SAP solutions. When automating application performance management, global enterprise customers gained a valuable global remote trusted advisor for the entire SAP ecosystem, focusing on IT Operations and Process Automation (Application, Database, OS, Cloud Infrastructure), Application, IT, and Security Monitoring (On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), Enterprise Service Management (Application Health, SLA management, Service Desk), and Real-time Reporting and Analytics (Performance Intelligence).To learn more about IT-Conductor, visit our website at www.itconductor.com

