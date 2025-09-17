APS Global Achieves Groundbreaking CMMC “5 for 5” Success with Arch Systems, Inc's successful CMMC certification with a Perfect 110

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APS Global, a leading provider of AI/LLM-driven cybersecurity and compliance solutions, today announced a historic milestone in its CMMC “5 for 5” initiative. Leveraging the innovative L.L.U.C.E.-CompassAPT program, APS Global's Lead CMMC Certified Assessor (LCCA), Dr. Richard Hansen, CISSP, CEO and Founder, and his expert Lead Assessor Team successfully assisted Arch Systems (www.archsystemsinc.com), a prominent federal contractor specializing in Digital Transformation, IT Modernization, Cyber Security, and Data Science for federal agencies, in achieving a perfect 110/110 SPRS score for CMMC Level 2 certification in under three days.

In less than 45 days (versus the 8-12 months typically needed for preparation), Dr. Hansen, CISSP, LCCA and his highly trained Lead Assessor Team provided comprehensive preparation, training, and support to Arch Systems' IT staff. Utilizing the L.L.U.C.E.-CompassAPT AI/LLM solution, this effort included rapid risk assessments, document gap analysis, Plan of Action & Milestones (POA&M) evaluations, and targeted remediation recommendations. The result not only ensured flawless compliance with NIST SP 800-171 r2 standards but also highlighted APS Global's ability to deliver tenfold time savings while maintaining certified assessor-in-the-loop validation.

Arch Systems, recognized with awards such as the Disruptive Tech Award 2025, Federal Excellence Award 2025, and Inc. 5000 for six consecutive years, supports mission-critical services for agencies including the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Defense, and Department of Homeland Security. Holding certifications like CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, and ISO 27001, Arch Systems exemplifies excellence in federal IT security, making this CMMC achievement a natural extension of their commitment to robust cybersecurity practices.

“This demonstrates the transformative power of L.L.U.C.E. in streamlining preparation for NIST 800-171 “CMMC” compliance for defense contractors,” said Dr. Richard Hansen. “We're proud to partner with innovative leaders like Arch Systems to safeguard sensitive data and accelerate mission-critical operations.”

"Dr. Hansen LCCA and the Lead Assessor Team provided us the structure, preparation, and necessary practice to excel on our C3PAO Assessment and achieve a 110 SPRS score. Our collaboration with APS Global was a major contribution to obtaining our CMMC Level 2 Certification.", said Phani Kommisetty, Arch Systems, Inc, CTO.



As a Candidate C3PAO registered with CyberAB and maintainer of certified LCCA personnel, APS Global's L.L.U.C.E. platform—operating at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 8—supports DoD Impact Levels 4-6 and adheres to the latest CMMC Ecosystem Code of Professional Conduct. This FedRAMP-compliant solution empowers Defense Industrial Base companies, commercial entities, and government organizations to meet mandates like CMMC, NIST 800-53 RMF, FFIEC, and HIPAA with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

About APS Global:

Headquartered in Laurel, Maryland, with R&D facilities at Capitol Technology University, APS Global specializes in AI/LLM-powered compliance solutions, including the L.L.U.C.E. platform for rapid risk assessments and governance readiness. Led by experts like Dr. Richard Hansen, the company offers cybersecurity assessments, education, and innovative tools to ensure efficient regulatory adherence.

About Arch Systems, INC:

Arch Systems, INC is a top federal contractor delivering agile, secure IT solutions to government agencies, with expertise in DevSecOps, cloud services, and data visualization. Honored as a Top Workplace 2022 by Baltimore Sun Media and holder of multiple industry awards, Arch Systems continues to drive federal innovation from its Baltimore-area operations.

