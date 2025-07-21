APS Global and Ailani Hawaiian Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand L.L.U.C.E. AI/LLM Compliance Solutions

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APS Global, a leader in AI/LLM-driven cybersecurity compliance solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Ailani Hawaiian, a Small Business Administration (SBA) Certified 8(a), Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO) based in Hawaii, to accelerate the growth and adoption of its Large Language Universal Compliance Engine (L.L.U.C.E.) product suite. This collaboration aims to empower organizations across government, defense, and commercial sectors to streamline regulatory compliance with cutting-edge AI technology.

APS Global’s L.L.U.C.E. portfolio, including CompassAPT, PolarisFCA, PraesidiaHCA, and BenedexGCA, revolutionizes compliance processes for frameworks such as CMMC, NIST SP 800-171, FFIEC, HIPAA, and more. By leveraging advanced AI and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), L.L.U.C.E. delivers rapid, accurate, and scalable assessments, reducing compliance timelines by up to tenfold while ensuring adherence to rigorous standards like FedRAMP and DoD Impact Levels 4-6.

Guided by passion, authenticity, and integrity, we are a NHO dedicated to excellence. Ailani Hawaiian brings its expertise in Program Management, Digital Solutions, Emergency Operations and market expansion to the partnership. With a proven track record of guiding organizations to success, Ailani will drive the promotion and implementation of L.L.U.C.E. solutions, particularly in the Government Contracting industry, enabling clients to navigate complex regulatory landscapes with ease.

“This partnership with Ailani Hawaiian marks a significant milestone in expanding the reach of our L.L.U.C.E. solutions,” said Dr. Richard Hansen, CEO and Founder of APS Global. “Together, we will empower organizations to achieve compliance faster, reduce costs, and mitigate risks, all while maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity.”

“Why Ailani Hawaiian?” said Christopher P. Cronin, CEO of Ailani Management Group “We offer a high probability of program success that comes with an easy and expeditious acquisition approach. The evidence of the high probability of success can be found in APS Global’s L.L.U.C.E. portfolio. The easy and expeditious acquisition approach comes from the contracting apportions available when awarding to an SBA Certified 8(a), NHO”.

APS Global, a Candidate C3PAO with certified Lead CMMC Assessors, and Ailani Hawaiian are poised to redefine compliance efficiency for the Defense Industrial Base, federal agencies, and commercial entities worldwide.

For more information, contact:

APS Global: davidc@apsglobal.com | 301-246-8550 | www.apsglobal.com

Ailani Hawaiian: chris.cronin@ailanimg | 703-505-4317 | www.ailanihawaiian.com



About APS Global

APS Global, headquartered in Laurel, Maryland, specializes in AI/LLM Research & Development, Cybersecurity, and CMMC 2.0 compliance solutions. Its L.L.U.C.E. portfolio, at Technology Readiness Level 8, is proven in operational environments, offering robust tools for regulatory compliance.

About Ailani Hawaiian

Established in 2015 by descendants of the Native Hawaiian Keliipio ‘ohana, Ailani Hawaiian is a leading consulting firm dedicated to driving strategic growth and operational excellence for organizations across industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.