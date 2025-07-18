APS Global, LLC expands partnerships with DLT Solutions providing APS Global’s L.L.U.C.E. Suite.

Revolutionizing Cybersecurity Compliance for Government and Commercial entities

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APS Global, a leading Cybersecurity and Research & Development company focused on regulatory compliance, is pleased to announce its partnership with DLT Solutions (https://www.dlt.com/), a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX. This includes sales and support of the APS Global’s Large Language Universal Compliance Engine (L.L.U.C.E.) suite of product tools and solutions. This strategic partnership enhances DLT’s ability to deliver cutting-edge, AI-driven compliance solutions to U.S. government agencies, contractors, and commercial entities. Provision of APS Global’s assessment tools, such as “CompassAPT”, an innovative AI/LLM Cybersecurity Assistant & Navigator, are designed to streamline the complex compliance assessments, remediation planning, and scoring with unmatched efficiency, productivity, and safety.

APS Global’s L.L.U.C.E. Suite: A Game-Changer in Compliance

APS Global, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in Laurel, Maryland, has developed the L.L.U.C.E. AI/LLM Product Suite to address the growing challenges of cybersecurity compliance. The suite, which includes CompassAPT (for DoD CMMC and NIST standards), PolarisFCA (for FDIC/FFIEC/CSF v2.0), PraesidiaHCA (for HIPAA/HIPC), and BenedexGCA (for federal and state grant reviews), leverages advanced AI and large language model (LLM) technology to deliver rapid, accurate, and scalable compliance assessments.

L.L.U.C.E. streamlines processes such as document gap analysis, Plan of Action & Milestones (POA&M) evaluation, and remediation suggestions, reducing compliance timelines from months to hours while maintaining strict adherence to frameworks like CMMC, NIST SP 800-171, HIPAA, and PCI DSS. L.L.U.C.E. is fully compliant with DoD Impact Levels 4 and 5 (with IL6 capability upon government provisioning) and adheres to the CMMC Eco System Code of Professional Conduct. Its offline, secure architecture ensures data protection, with client files wiped or returned post-assessment, aligning with FedRAMP and DoDI 5200.48 standards for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). At Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 8, L.L.U.C.E. is a proven, operational solution, offering a tenfold improvement in time savings and cost reduction for Defense Industrial Base companies, commercial entities, and government agencies.

About DLT Solutions

DLT Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX, the world’s leading end-to-end distributor of technology products, services and solutions. DLT is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs of the federal, state, local and education markets. We help simplify the process for software vendors, systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the public sector. Leveraging an extensive array of public sector contract vehicles, a deep roster of market experts and dedicated channel and enablement services, DLT provides government agencies and channel partners with the means to transform technology to achieve mission success – all through a secure supply chain. For more information, please visit www.dlt.com.

L.L.U.C.E. – Benefits for both Public & Private Sector

Mr. Corrigan, Partner and COO of APS Global, shared his perspective: “As veterans we understand the critical need for solutions that deliver efficiency to the warfighter without compromising safety. L.L.U.C.E. is a force multiplier for government and commercial entities, by massively slashing compliance timelines and their concurrent costs, ensuring a robust cybersecurity posture can be affordable. By automating complex assessment tasks and providing clear, actionable insights, it empowers organizations to focus on their missions with confidence, knowing their systems are secure and compliant. This is about protecting our nation’s critical infrastructure while driving productivity to new heights.

A Strategic Partnership for the Future

The inclusion of L.L.U.C.E. in DLT’s portfolio underscores its commitment to delivering innovative, mission-aligned solutions. “APS Global’s L.L.U.C.E. suite aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify and accelerate public sector IT outcomes,” said Vance Bode, Director of Strategic Partnerships. “Its AI-driven approach to compliance not only saves time and resources but also enhances the security and productivity of our partners and customers.” Bill Fisher added, “Partnering with DLT amplifies our reach and impact. As an SDVOSB, we’re proud to bring L.L.U.C.E.’s capabilities to a broader audience, helping organizations meet regulatory demands efficiently and securely while supporting veteran-led innovation.”

About APS Global

Located in Laurel, Maryland, APS Global is an SDVOSB specializing in AI-driven cybersecurity compliance solutions. With research and development facilities at Capitol Technology University, APS Global is a trusted partner for organizations seeking to navigate complex regulatory frameworks. As a Candidate C3PAO with certified Lead CMMC Certified Assessors, APS Global is committed to excellence in compliance and cybersecurity innovation.

Points of Contact –

DLT: Heather Pepper, Strategic Partnerships Lead, can be reached at heather.pepper@dlt.com or 703-996-1010. –

APS Global: Bill Fisher, Director of Business Development and Sales, can be reached at bfisher@apsglobal.com or 301-246-8550.

Contact for Media Inquiries –

DLT: MaryAnn Antonelli, Senior Integrated Marketing Manager, maryann.antonelli@dlt.com

APS Global: Bill Fisher, Director Business Development and Sales, bfisher@apsglobal.com

Note: DLT and APS Global are committed to advancing cybersecurity compliance through innovative technology, ensuring efficiency, productivity, and safety for their clients. For more information, visit https://www.dlt.com/ or www.apsglobal.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the benefits and capabilities of the L.L.U.C.E. suite. Actual results may vary based on specific use cases and implementation.

Legal Disclaimer:

