ELEKS Joins Lifeline Logistics to Modernize the Defense HR Systems in Iraq

ELEKS and Lifeline Logistics launch next phase of Iraq’s HRMS modernisation, upgrading to .NET to boost efficiency, transparency, and reform.

This program highlights ELEKS’ cross-border tech expertise — driving impact from Europe to the Middle East through reform and regional stability projects.” — Patrick Renteria, Account Manager at ELEKS

IRAQ, IRAQ, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELEKS , a global technology partner, has joined its long-standing partner Lifeline Logistics in Iraq to officially launch the next phase of the Human Resources Management System (HRMS) modernization project for the Government of Iraq. The initiative is led under the U.S. Army PEO C3N Product Lead Allied Information Technology program and represents a strategic milestone in Iraq’s ongoing digital transformation.We are excited to announce the implementation and migration to a new, robust, and scalable .NET framework HR solution. This upgrade is designed to enhance system performance, improve user experience, and enable greater flexibility in integrating with modern technologies. By leveraging the capabilities of .NET, the initiative aims to future-proof Iraq’s enterprise resource planning infrastructure while streamlining operations across finance, HR, and logistics modules.In July 2025, ELEKS and Lifeline Logistics were awarded a follow-on Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract to continue and further expand the digital transformation of Iraq’s HRMS. Building on prior achievements, this phase will embed multidisciplinary technical teams on the ground in Iraq for a 30-month engagement in updating their government software solutions.This legacy system modernization effort replaces outdated databases and manual HR processes with a secure, scalable, and fully integrated digital platform. The new system will improve:— Personnel tracking— Payroll and benefits management— Oversight across multiple ministriesBy modernizing core HR functions, the project will strengthen institutional capacity, reduce corruption, and professionalize military and civilian human capital management. It also aligns with broader U.S. strategic objectives to support Iraqi institutional reform and reinforce regional security cooperation.With today’s office based in Iraq, ELEKS continues its mission of enabling digital transformation for governments, enterprises, and institutions worldwide.About Lifeline LogisticsLifeline Logistics is a trusted provider of integrated logistics, technology, and support solutions across the Middle East. The company specializes in delivering mission-critical services for government, defense, and commercial clients, with a strong track record in Iraq and the broader region. Lifeline Logistics is known for its ability to operate in complex environments, ensuring reliable delivery of infrastructure, technology, and operational support that enable large-scale institutional and defense modernization programs.About ELEKSELEKS is a trusted partner for guaranteed software engineering excellence, quality, and transparency every step of the way. The company has provided expert software engineering and consultancy services for over 30 years. Its talent pool of over 2,000+ specialists across Europe, the U.S., and the U.K. covers niches from custom software development to product design and technology advisory, making it the partner of choice for many of the world's leading enterprises, SMEs, and technology challengers

