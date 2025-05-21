eCAP Named Security Product of the Year at 2025 Business Awards UK

ELEKS’ eCAP is shortlisted for Security Product of the Year at the 2025 UK Business Tech Awards for its innovation in automating cybersecurity and compliance.

Winning affirms our mission to simplify security and compliance. We're proud to be recognised and committed to raising the bar for cybersecurity.” — Chief Information Officer at ELEKS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELEKS, a global software development company, is proud to announce that it has been named Winner of the 2025 Security Product of the Year at the UK Business Awards. The award recognises the company's Compliance Automation Platform (eCAP) — an advanced solution streamlining regulatory compliance and enhancing enterprise data security.eCAP is an end-to-end platform that enables organisations to automate and manage compliance with key industry standards such as ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA. It integrates security into every layer of operations, reducing manual workload, enhancing visibility, and ensuring full audit readiness. Presented under the Security Awards category, this accolade celebrates excellence in cybersecurity , spotlighting products that offer outstanding protection, usability, and impact. ELEKS' compliance automation platform (eCAP) stood out for its transformative approach to automating security processes and helping organisations meet evolving regulatory and cybersecurity demands.ELEKS continues to lead the delivery of innovative software solutions for regulated industries, including finance, healthcare, energy, and government. Its award-winning eCAP platform is designed to automate and streamline compliance, enhance visibility, and protect against digital threats—all within one centralised system.About the UK Business AwardsThe UK Business Awards, hosted by Business Awards UK, celebrate the innovation, resilience, and success of companies and professionals across Britain. Recognising excellence in a wide range of categories — from customer experience and operational excellence to security and technology — the awards spotlight the organisations making a meaningful impact in their industries.ELEKS is a trusted partner for guaranteed software engineering excellence, quality, and transparency every step of the way. The company has provided expert software engineering and consultancy services for over 30 years. Its talent pool of over 2,000+ specialists across Europe, the U.S., and the UK covers niches from custom development to product design and technology advisory, making it the partner of choice for many of the world's leading enterprises, SMEs, and technology challengers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.