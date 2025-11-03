ELEKS Wins Gold Stevie Award ® in 2025 International Business Awards ®

Gold Stevie® Award awarded to ELEKS for outstanding website redesign and brand experience in the 2025 International Business Awards®.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELEKS was named the winner of a Gold StevieAward in the Website category in The 22nd Annual International Business Awardstoday.The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organisations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2025 IBAs received nominations from organisations and individuals in 78 nations and territories.More than 3,800 nominations from organisations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others.ELEKS earned the Gold StevieAward in the Website Awards Category - Industry - Computer Software category for its project ELEKS.COM: Reimagining the Digital Brand Experience of a Global Software Development Provider.This recognition highlights ELEKS’s ability to transform its corporate website into a powerful digital experience that not only communicates the company’s global vision but also engages clients, partners, and talent worldwide. The project combined a refreshed brand identity, user-centric design, and advanced technical architecture to create a seamless platform that reflects ELEKS’ leadership in software development and technology consulting. By merging creativity with innovation, ELEKS successfully transformed its website into both a driver of business growth and a showcase of its technical excellence.Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide, who participated in the judging process in May - July.“The 2025 International Business Awards have set a new benchmark for excellence,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “Our winners have demonstrated remarkable ambition and achievement in reaching their goals. We congratulate them on their well-earned recognition and look forward to honouring them on stage in Lisbon on 10 October.”“We are honoured to receive a Gold Stevie Award in recognition of our team’s commitment to excellence in digital innovation,” said Andriy Krupa, CEO of ELEKS. “This award underscores the dedication, creativity, and technical expertise that go into every solution we deliver. It’s a proud moment for ELEKS and a strong validation of the impact we strive to make for our clients around the world.”Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the American Business Awards, the International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organisations in more than 70 nations. Honouring organisations of all types and sizes, and the people behind them, the Stevies recognise outstanding workplace achievements worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com About ELEKSELEKS is a trusted partner for guaranteed software engineering excellence, quality, and transparency every step of the way. The company has provided expert software engineering and consultancy services for over 30 years. Its talent pool of over 2,100+ specialists across Europe, the U.S., and the U.K. covers niches from custom software development to product design and technology advisory, making it the partner of choice for many of the world's leading enterprises, SMEs, and technology challengers.

