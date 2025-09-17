Teachers Gather at the Schoodic Institute to Celebrate Rural Maine through Community Civics and Place-Based Inquiry

On a warm August evening, Maine teachers gathered around a campfire, as Chris Sockalexis, Panawahpskek (Penobscot) Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, played drums, sang, and shared the importance of music in Wabanaki culture. His words offered a powerful close to the first day of the “Celebrating Rural Maine” summer colloquium, hosted by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team and the National Council for History Education (NCHE).

The colloquium marked the capstone of a yearlong professional development program supported by the Library of Congress’ Teaching with Primary Sources (TPS) Partner Program. Over the past year, participating educators have explored the use of primary sources, the Question Formulation Technique, and Maine’s geographical history—from the Wabanaki origin stories to the present day.

Held at the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor, this two-day event brought teachers, presenters, and community partners together in a retreat-like setting. Educators immersed themselves in Maine-based primary sources—documents, maps, photographs, and artifacts—and practiced strategies for helping students to analyze and question them.

“It was wonderful to be immersed, away from other distractions,” Jaime Beal, the district librarian in MSAD 40, reflected.

The goal of “Celebrating Rural Maine” is to provide teachers with professional learning, planning time, and community support to design place-based projects that connect students with their local history and environment. This fall, teachers will implement these projects in their classrooms and communities. The resulting work will be shared both on the Maine DOE’s Interdisciplinary Instruction website and the NCHE website, broadening the impact of these local stories.

Some of the highlights of the colloquium included:

A keynote by NCHE director Jessica Ellison, who highlighted the “superpowers” of primary sources by reconstructing the life of an ordinary farmer during the Great Depression.

A session with Dr. Debra Reid of The Henry Ford, who guided teachers through a historical mystery involving Rachel Carson’s eating habits, illustrating how primary sources can answer unexpected questions.

A session with Javaha Ross and Trey Smith of the Philadelphia Writing Project, who engaged participants in civically focused argument writing using child labor sources, encouraging teachers to explore the nuances of debate.

The “It Takes a Community” panel, which featured land trusts, museums, and other cultural and educational partners who support place-based inquiry.

Support from Acadia National Park rangers and volunteers, who showcased the region’s landscapes, wildlife, and local World War II history.



This fall, teachers and their community partners will bring these place-based projects to life, helping students across Maine to deepen their connection to the history, culture, and environment of the places they call home.

The Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Team is part of the Office of Teaching and Learning. To find more interdisciplinary resources and opportunities, please click here or contact Erik Wade, Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist, at erik.wade@maine.gov.