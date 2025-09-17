OutIn Unveils Mino: The World’s Smallest Portable Espresso Machine

OutIn Mino Portable Electric Espresso Machine

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OutIn, the pioneering brand redefining portable coffee brewing, today announces the launch of Mino, its latest innovation and the world’s smallest portable espresso machine to date. Built for explorers, creators, and coffee lovers on the move, Mino is crafted to deliver uncompromising barista-quality coffee—whether at the peak of a mountain, deep in the desert, or on any adventure into the wild.At just 67mm × 195mm , Mino slips effortlessly into a backpack or jacket pocket, embodying OutIn’s vision of “Built small for big adventure.”Ultimate PortabilityDesigned for those who refuse to compromise, Mino combines pocket-sized design with groundbreaking technology. With a 9,000mAh fast-charging battery, it brews up to 6 cups of espresso with room-temperature water - or more than 500 cups with hot water - on a single charge. USB-C fast charging takes the battery from 20% to 80% in just 45 minutes, ensuring coffee is always within reach.Ultimate OutdoorsMino is engineered to thrive in nature’s extremes. From -15°C alpine cold to 45°C desert heat, and up to 5,000m altitude, its smart chip guarantees stable brewing anywhere on earth. With IP67 water and dust resistance and a rugged anti-slip design, Mino is the ultimate adventure companion.Ultimate ExtractionUnder the hood, Mino features advanced pump technology delivering up to 22 BAR pressure, paired with a precise PID heating system that reaches the ideal 93.3°C brewing temperature in less than 149 seconds. The result: a fuller, creamier espresso with rich crema - every time.Built from food-grade stainless steel and a BPA-free Tritan™ cup, Mino ensures clean, safe, and durable brewing even in the toughest conditions. A 10–12g coffee basket also allows for richer extractions, satisfying the taste of true coffee enthusiasts.“OutIn’s mission is to push boundaries and redefine how and where coffee can be enjoyed,” said Sandro Roth, the brand ambassador of OutIn. “With Mino, we’ve compressed cutting-edge brewing technology into the smallest espresso machine in the world. It’s compact in size, but uncompromising in flavor- designed to empower coffee lovers to brew beyond limits.”The OutIn Mino is now available for pre-order on the official OutIn website , priced at $199.99.Also, OutIn is now seeking global partnerships – join here: https://www.jotform.com/form/230711641057145

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.