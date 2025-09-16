OutIn Brings Innovative Portable Coffee Machine to New York Fashion Week, Merging Lifestyle and Function

OutIn at NYFW after party

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Fashion Week (NYFW) saw OutIn—an industry leader in portable espresso machines—showcase how its products transcend utility to become integral lifestyle accessories for modern urban living. Known for refined design and precision craftsmanship, the brand leveraged the high-energy event to demonstrate its core philosophy: coffee and premium daily living are powerful forms of self-expression, even in a fast-paced city environment.OutIn integrated its offerings into NYFW’s after-party experience through three key activations, redefining backstage and guest moments with its portable coffee solutions:Curated Guest Gift SetsAll after-party invitees received custom OutIn gift packages, with 156 sleekly designed units distributed to attendees as a blend of practicality and style.Product Showcase and Coffee ServiceA dedicated bar area featured OutIn’s full product lineup, including models like Nano, Fino, and Claro. The space functioned as a hands-on display, offering guests a comprehensive coffee service experience powered by the brand’s portable machines.Signature Cocktail CollaborationThe OutIn Nano portable espresso machine was used to craft a balanced coffee concentrate for the “OutIn Espresso Martini”—an exclusive signature cocktail served to all attendees, highlighting the product’s versatility beyond traditional coffee brewing.“At events like NYFW, where energy and attention to detail matter, our machines become more than tools—they’re a quiet constant,” said a representative for OutIn. “Whether fueling a busy backstage team or enhancing a guest’s evening, we’re proving that café-quality coffee can fit seamlessly into any high-stakes, style-focused moment.”Founded on the principle that great coffee should be accessible anywhere, OutIn specializes in portable electric espresso machines designed for diverse settings—from morning routines at home to outdoor adventures like mountain summits. The brand’s technology eliminates barriers to premium coffee, empowering users to brew professionally crafted drinks regardless of location.For more information, visit OutIn.com.

