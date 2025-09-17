TireTutor Releases 2025 Q1-Q2 Online Tire Sales Report

It’s no longer just about being open when the customer walks in; it’s about being available when they want to buy.” — Jason Abrahams, Founder & CEO of TireTutor

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TireTutor, a leading AI-powered technology company for the tire industry, today released its 2025 Q1-Q2 Online Tire Sales Report, revealing shifts in when consumers are purchasing tires online. The report offers valuable insights for independent dealers navigating a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Analyzing real-world transactions across TireTutor-managed dealer websites, the report reveals a fundamental shift in buying habits: consumers are purchasing tires online not only after hours and on weekends—but also while shops are open. This reflects a growing preference for convenience and self-service, trends already normalized in other retail sectors.

“It’s no longer just about being open when the customer walks in; it’s about being available when they want to buy,” said Jason Abrahams, Founder & CEO of TireTutor. “What’s striking is that people are buying tires online from dealers even while shops are open. This is now standard consumer behavior, just like ordering groceries, booking flights, or shopping for clothes. We built TireTutor to make sure independent dealers can meet these expectations and stay competitive.”

Key Findings from the Report:

-35% of all online tire purchases occur outside standard business hours, and nearly 1 in 5 happen on weekends when many shops are closed.

-Even during business hours, consumers are increasingly opting to order tires online, indicating that eCommerce is not just a backup; it’s becoming the preferred channel.

-Value-tier brands are rising: While brands like Michelin and Goodyear still lead in share, brands like Uniroyal, Toyo, and General saw notable growth—some jumping from 0% to nearly 6% of purchases in just one quarter.

-Average order totals dropped from $756.63 in Q1 to $731.09 in Q2, suggesting heightened price sensitivity and a shift toward mid-tier options.

Recommendations for Independent Tire Dealers:

-The report outlines four strategic actions for dealers:

-Enable online buying 24/7 with real-time inventory, clear pricing, and scheduling tools.

-Invest in Google Shopping and SEM to bring traffic directly to your site.

-Highlight promotions and manufacturer rebates to convert budget-conscious customers.

-Integrate your eCommerce system with your CRM and POS to streamline lead-to-service workflows.

About TireTutor

TireTutor is a pioneering technology company dedicated to developing advanced AI-powered solutions for the tire industry. Founded by a former tire dealer and led by a team of former CarGurus employees, the company’s platform connects digital retail to in-store operations and includes a modern POS with integrated tire ordering and online scheduling, websites optimized for agentic search with service forms and e-commerce tire catalogs, B2B wholesale ordering software with real-time inventory, and AI-powered advertising. TireTutor's products are designed to support independent businesses, optimize their supply chain, improve their online presence, and sell more tires and service. To learn more about TireTutor and their revolutionary all-in-one software, visit their website or request a demo.

