TireTutor Supports Porter’s Tire in Expanding Online Sales and Store Efficiency

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TireTutor, a pioneering technology company developing advanced AI-powered solutions for the tire industry, is helping Porter’s Tire drive online sales and streamline store operations across its seven East Tennessee locations. By implementing TireTutor’s website and e-commerce platform, CRM tools, and targeted digital advertising campaigns, Porter’s Tire is transforming its customer experience both online and in-store.

Through this partnership, all seven Porters Tire locations are now fully equipped with a suite of TireTutor tools, including:

TireTutor Website & E-commerce Platform: Customers can shop for tires online, schedule services, and take advantage of exclusive rebates. Each store benefits from Google Shopping integration, call tracking, and a robust service scheduler—creating a seamless online-to-in-store experience.

-CRM & Shop Management System: Each location now has access to individual CRM systems, enabling staff to manage quotes, track leads, and utilize recorded calls for enhanced customer service and operational efficiency.

-Online Ordering & Payment Processing: With Stripe integration, deposits are automatically routed to the appropriate store, streamlining the payment process and reducing administrative burden.

-Marketing Campaign Management: TireTutor manages tailored Google Search and Shopping ad campaigns, optimized to maximize ROI based on the goals and budget of each specific location.

“Porter’s Tire is a great example of how independent dealers can thrive with the right digital tools”, said Jason Abrahams, Founder and CEO of TireTutor. “Their commitment to innovation and customer service is second to none. By leveraging TireTutor’s technology and marketing services, they’re raising the bar for independent tire dealers nationwide.”

Roger Porter, Owner of Porters Tire, added, “Working with TireTutor has transformed how we serve our customers both online and in-store. We’re now generating real revenue from online tire sales, something we’d never had before, and the call recordings have become a valuable tool to coach our team and improve how we handle every customer interaction. Their software allows us to streamline operations and focus on what matters most: taking care of people.”

The continued collaboration between TireTutor and Porter’s Tire underscores the shared vision of bringing transparent, technology-driven automotive service to communities across Tennessee.

About TireTutor

TireTutor is a pioneering technology company dedicated to developing advanced AI-powered solutions for the tire industry. Founded by a former tire dealer and led by a team of former CarGurus employees, the company’s platform connects digital retail to in-store operations and includes a modern POS with integrated tire ordering and online scheduling, websites optimized for agentic search with service forms and e-commerce tire catalogs, B2B wholesale ordering software with real-time inventory, and AI-powered advertising. TireTutor's products are designed to support independent businesses, optimize their supply chain, improve their online presence, and sell more tires and service. To learn more about TireTutor and their revolutionary all-in-one software, visit their website or request a demo.

About Porter’s Tire Store

Porter’s Tire Store is a family-owned and operated business proudly serving East Tennessee since 1952. With seven convenient locations and a reputation built on honesty, hard work, and exceptional customer service, Porter’s Tire is more than just a tire shop—it’s a trusted community partner. The company is committed to delivering high-quality tires and professional automotive services with a personal touch, treating every customer like family. Backed by a passionate team of experts, Porter’s Tire goes the extra mile to ensure the safety and satisfaction of every driver on the road.

