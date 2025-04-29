TireTutor accelerates its product innovation with acquisition of Boston-based AI marketing startup, ImprezzAI

TireTutor Logo

Co-Founder, Ivan Ceraj, joins TireTutor executive team as Head of Platform

The acquisition of ImprezzAI marks an exciting step in TireTutor's evolution.” — Jason Abrahams, CEO and founder

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TireTutor, the maker of the tire industry’s leading Shop Management System, today announced the acquisition of Boston-based ImprezzAI, an AI marketing startup whose technology has already been proven to optimize paid media campaigns for TireTutor's dealer network. Its co-founder, Ivan Ceraj joined TireTutor’s leadership team earlier this year, taking on the role of Head of Platform.

“The acquisition of ImprezzAI marks an exciting step in TireTutor's evolution," states Jason Abrahams, CEO and founder. "Ivan and the ImprezzAI team bring invaluable expertise in machine learning and artificial intelligence, which will be instrumental in further enhancing our platform and delivering even greater ROI for our dealer partners.”

ImprezzAI was founded in January 2023 by CarGurus veterans Ceraj and Dave Galvin, with operating executive Ben Schlesinger. Galvin says, “We set out to build innovative tools to make digital advertising more efficient and effective for midsize-to-large advertisers. We’re excited that TireTutor felt our models delivered so much strategic value that they wanted to bring our product inside their walls.”

TireTutor has been using ImprezzAI’s technology for over a year to manage advertising campaigns for its dealers; its unique capability to pace spend and optimize outcomes based on specific campaign goals has allowed TireTutor to help tire dealers make more sales from their online marketing spend.

Ivan Ceraj, now TireTutor's Head of Platform, brings nine years of deep experience in the automotive and AI sectors from CarGurus. During his tenure, he was instrumental in applying machine learning to optimize digital advertising, co-founded the CarGurus Data Science group that developed their vehicle recommendation engine, and was a founding member of their AI group, where he worked on a consumer-facing chat agent. His proven track record in leveraging AI to drive results in the automotive space will be a significant asset to TireTutor.

“I’m excited to help TireTutor further innovate its products and bring dealers the kind of Shop Management System they’ve always wanted and needed,” says Ivan Ceraj. “TireTutor’s comprehensive Shop Management System, an end-to-end platform, seamlessly integrates marketing, eCommerce, and supply chain management. This robust foundation unlocks exciting opportunities to leverage machine learning and AI tools, empowering our customers to continually optimize and grow their businesses.”

ImprezzAI founding engineer Sergey Andreev, who spent five years working alongside Jason at CarGurus, has also joined TireTutor, bringing deep expertise in online marketplaces, the automotive industry, and artificial intelligence.



About TireTutor



Founded in 2018, TireTutor is a leader in software for the tire industry, providing a true all-in-one Shop Management System that connects digital retail to in-store operations. Founded by a former tire dealer and led by a team of former CarGurus employees, the company’s platform provides world-class products including a modern POS with integrated tire ordering and online scheduling, custom websites with service forms and e-commerce tire catalogs, B2B wholesale ordering software with real-time inventory, and machine-learning advertising. TireTutor’s products are designed to support independent businesses, optimize their supply chain, improve their online presence, and sell more tires and service.

