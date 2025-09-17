Pennsylvania’s Potter-Tioga Region Named a Top Five Fall Destination by USA TODAY

Fall foliage in the Potter-Tioga region. Photo Credit: Tim McBride

Scenic Pennsylvania Region Earns National Recognition for Breathtaking Fall Colors.

WELLSBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The stunning Potter-Tioga region in North Central Pennsylvania has been ranked fifth in the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Destination for Fall Colors. Competing against destinations nationwide, the region earned its spot among the country’s premier fall foliage locations. Nominated by a panel of travel experts and selected by public vote, Potter and Tioga counties were recognized for the region’s breathtaking autumn landscapes.“Potter and Tioga counties offer stunning views and picturesque mountain towns that truly showcase Pennsylvania’s vibrant fall colors,” said Colleen Hanson, Executive Director of Visit Potter-Tioga. “With our rolling hills, scenic state parks, and the iconic Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, this area is an unbeatable destination for leaf peeping, hiking, and outdoor adventures in the fall. It’s wonderful to see national recognition for the region’s environment as well as the welcoming communities that make this a must-visit fall destination.”As the region’s official tourism promotion agency, the Visit Potter-Tioga Visitors Bureau plays an important role in keeping Potter and Tioga counties top of mind for travelers. The USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards highlights the best in various travel and lifestyle categories, including destinations, food and drink, and attractions. Visit https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/best-destination-for-fall-colors/ to view a complete listing of 2025 rankings.Nestled in Pennsylvania’s Appalachian Mountains, Potter and Tioga counties offer spectacular fall scenery and outdoor adventure. Visitors can celebrate the season with a variety of autumn festivals and activities, including the 2025 Falling Leaves Festival on Saturday, September 27. Plan your getaway and admire vibrant fall foliage while hiking or biking along the 62-mile Pine Creek Rail Trail, explore 10 state parks, and stargaze at Cherry Springs State Park, a designated International Dark Sky Park. Learn more at www.visitpottertioga.com About Visit Potter-TiogaLaunched in July 2017, Visit Potter-Tioga was formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. The organization is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising medias. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com , email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call 570-724-0635.

